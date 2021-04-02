In the first season of Rome, the great HBO series about the end of the Roman Republic, the legionary Tito Pullo, an amoral guy, quite unthinking (not to call him brainless) and at the same time loyal, friendly and brave, confesses to Julius Caesar and Marco Antonio that he is he has found by chance a cart full of gold, which he has stolen and buried near the Via Flaminia. It is a treasure that will allow them to win the civil war in which they are immersed. But Julius Caesar decides not to punish Pullo: “Legionnaire”, he snaps, “you are a thief and stupid. But you have served us well in the past and we will let you go unpunished. In fact, we will reward you. Fortune has clearly taken you for its ally ”. However, despite some few exceptions, such as this wonderful series that had John Milius among its writers, fortune has not had television as an ally when it comes to narrating Roman stories.

For all those who wish to abide by the revered tradition of seeing peplums at Easter and do not want to repeat for the umpteenth consecutive year The holy robe, Ben Hur, Spartacus or even Brian’s life, the list of decent Roman series is quite short: the great Spanish comedy Just before christ, which Movistar + broadcasts and which has two seasons of six episodes each; the documentaries for the BBC of Mary Beard, Cambridge professor and Prince of Asturias Award winner for Humanities, available on Filmin; and of course, Rome, whose two seasons were shot at Cinecittà and are among the masterpieces of the small screen.

In addition, we will always have I, Claudio, Herbert Wise’s unforgettable series for the BBC based on the novels by Robert Graves who, together with Return to Brideshead, inaugurated in the seventies a new era for television. It can still be seen in Filmin and verifying the certainty of what the Hellenist and historical novel expert Carlos García Gual wrote about it: “This is a television series of remarkable fidelity and great success, in just homage to psychological acuity and talent. novelist’s stage ”.

Fortune may change in the coming months and the outlook improves. The British chain Sky has announced this week that it will premiere in May Dominate, a series about Livia (58AC – 29 AD), the wife of Augustus and one of the most powerful and fascinating women in the classical world. It will be interpreted by Kasia Smutniak, who will not have anything easy to overcome Siân Phillips who embodies the same character in I, Claudio. The fame of the first empress of Rome goes far beyond the Caesars: Tony Soprano’s mother is named precisely Livia in homage to that strong woman, who had to survive in a ruthless world of men and who has been traditionally described as evil and poisoning.

Movistar is also preparing a promising Romans project, The heart of the empire, which will be released throughout this year. Created by the writer Santiago Posteguillo, author of novels set in antiquity that have achieved considerable success, the series wants to narrate the history of Rome through nine relevant women with a wide cast: Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Sandra Escacena, Erika Sanz , Alba Luna, Carolina Garrido, Inti el Meskine, Jennifer Bucovineanu, María Granada and Joana Pastrana.

curiously The heart of the empire It also has Livia Drusilla among its protagonists and it also aims to distance her from a black legend that has its roots in ancient times. His biographer Anthony A. Barrett Account in Livia. First lady of Imperial Rome that, as early as the fifth century, the Christian author Prudencio launched ruthless attacks on him in a tirade against paganism. “Clearly, in the final days of ancient Rome, five centuries after Livia’s death, her name was a powerful force among the people and she was admired and respected,” Barret writes to explain the disqualifications leveled against her. That the premiere of these two series will coincide in time two thousand years after his death shows that Livia won and Prudencio lost.

But while the fates bring these series – the Sky series does not also have an expected arrival date in Spain -, we will have to settle for the classics mentioned or let ourselves be carried away by more or less acceptable products: Romulus (HBO Spain) narrates –in Latin– the birth of Rome and is a creation of Matteo Garrone (Gomorrah); Britannia (HBO) is capable of despairing the most patient admirer of the Roman world; the three seasons of The Roman Empire (Netflix) mix period reconstructions with statements by historians to narrate the lives of Caligula, Julius Caesar and Comfortable; and Spartacus (Netflix) puts on a baffling show, bringing together slow-motion sex and violence with heavy music (and it has its fans).

With the same mix of scholarship and entertainment that she offers in her books, the Mary Beard series for the BBC are true gems. How the Romans Lived, The Secrets of Pompeii, Rome: An Empire Without Limits and Caligula they are really instructive documentaries. Their interest goes beyond the undoubted charisma of Beard, because they offer a provocative, novel and close version of the Roman world. “We do not want to forget who we are,” he said in an interview. “Europe does not only come from Rome or Greece, it is made up of many more influences; but it would be very serious if we lost the ability to read Virgilio in Latin, we would lose something very profound if that happened ”. As we get with The Aeneid, Rome, I, Claudio or Just before christ they make good appetizers.

