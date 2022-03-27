The Colombian team has been playing with fire throughout the qualifying phase, and proof of this is that in the 17 games that have been played so far they have only achieved four victories. The only detail to highlight in their favor is that only Ecuador, Argentina and Brazil have conceded fewer goals than them.
Their great victory last Thursday against Bolivia gives them some hope to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, but… What has to happen for Colombia to be in the World Cup?
The main slogan is very simple. Winning, she has many chances to get inside, but even so, she does not depend on herself. If they manage to beat Venezuela, last classified with 13 losses in 17 games, they will only have to wait until Peru does not beat Paraguay. A draw or a defeat for Peru would allow the Colombians to reach fifth place.
In the event that Colombia does not manage to overcome the draw against Venezuela, it will have to pray that the Peruvians lose against Paraguay, which has absolutely nothing to play for, and that the Chilean team does not win against Uruguay, which also has nothing to play for but has a infinitely better template.
The only thing that gives Colombia a certain advantage over Peruvians and Chileans is the goal difference. The two previously named teams have -5 in that section, while the 19 goals for and 19 goals against Colombia give them a zero that can be key to reaching the dream position.
Definitely: Colombia has to win and that Peru does not. It is also worth a draw if Peru loses and Chile does not win.
