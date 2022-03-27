The Chilean team has gotten into a tremendous brown to qualify for the next World Cup. Throughout the qualifying phase they have been losing points in games in an incredible way, and it is very likely that they will have to watch the next world championship from home.
It would not be the first time that it has happened to these players to have to watch a world cup from the sofa, but it would still be a rather ugly brooch for a generation that has taken Chileans twice to the top of the America Cup.
But… What has to happen for Chile to be in Qatar? In the first place, it must be clarified that Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay are mathematically inside.
Another important detail is that unlike Colombia and Peru, Chile is not worth another result that is not a victory.
faces Uruguay, a selection that, a priori, absolutely nothing is at stake. The Uruguayans are already inside the World Cup hype.
In case of achieving the three points, they must pray that the Peruvian team does not achieve victory against the already eliminated Paraguay.
A draw or a defeat for Peru would be enough to advance them in the table, because right now both teams tie on goal difference, and in case the Chileans achieve victory and Peru does not, despite the supposed tie on points, Chile would advance them in the standings on goal difference.
Finally Colombia could not win against Venezuela, last classified in this phase with only three wins and one draw. It seems very complicated for the selection of Alexis Sánchez, Arturo Vidal and company.
Definitely: Chile has to win its game and pray that Colombia and Peru do not.
#happen #Chile #World #Cup #Qatar
Leave a Reply