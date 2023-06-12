After defeating 1-0 Colo Colo at home, Boca Juniors qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores with one group stage match to go. For its part, River Plate obtained an important 2-0 victory against fluminense in the Monumental and will define their pass to the next round on the 6th and last date of the group stage.
In such a way that here we tell you what must happen for there to be a Superclásico in the round of 16 of the continental tournament.
What must happen for Boca and River to meet in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores
For the greatest of Argentina to meet in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, one must finish first in their group and the other second. In this way, each team will fall into a different pot and in the draw there is the possibility of being paired.
What has to happen for Boca to come first and River second?
With winning or drawing the following duel against MonagasXeneize will secure first place in Group F. But if they lose, it will depend on Sports Pereira I didn’t beat Colo Colo and that it does not pass it on the goal difference. Today, the Argentine club has (+3) and the Colombians (0) goal difference. For its part, River will be second if fluminense tie before Sporting Cristal and the Millionaire ties or wins against The Strongest. Another option is for the Brazilian team to win over the Peruvian team and the River Plate team to tie or defeat the Bolivians.
What has to happen for River to come first and Boca second?
This is the most complicated option, but it could happen, so that the Millionaire can be first in Group D is that Sporting Cristal win in brazil against fluminense and that those of nunez defeat The Strongest in the Monumental for more goals than the Peruvians against the Brazilians. Meanwhile, the Xeneize will only be second if Sports Pereira defeat Colo Colo in Chile, those of the Ribera fall in La Bombonera before Monagas And if the Colombians surpass the Albiceleste team in goal difference.
