Lionel Scaloni gave the first list of the Argentine team after the consecration in the World Cup in Qatar, ahead of the friendlies against Panama and Curaçao that will be played in the country of the current world champion, and among the 26 champions there are several “promising kids “, with Alexander Garnacho as the loudest.
The youngster from England’s Manchester United is barely 18 years old, and although he was born in Madrid (Spain) he is choosing Argentina since his mother’s blood is from there and he also has the desire to share a squad with none other than Lionel Andrés Messi.
According to the English medium The Mirrorthe new coach of Spain, Luis de la Fuente Castillo, wanted to summon the young man born in Madrid to play for that team, which he already represented in youth divisions.
However, Garnacho decided on Argentina: at the beginning of 2022 He started playing with the Albiceleste sub-20 team, with whom he has already played five games, as well as being included in a previous list with the absolute team and staying very close to going to the last World Cup in Qatar.
Now he was again cited for the Major: Argentina will assure Garnacho if he plays three official matches. Everything seems to indicate that she will do it, being a fixture of Scaloni’s calls from now on. Messi and company will receive him as he deserves. And Garnacho will wear the light blue and white forever.
#happen #Argentina #secure #Garnacho
Leave a Reply