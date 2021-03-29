The beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic glimpsed the deficiencies of many of the health systems of Latin American countries, which during this year of health emergency have been overcome by circumstances on several occasions. Behind the high rate of contagion and mortality in the continent there is an economic system that prevents a part of the population from keeping adequate measures and a lack of investment in health by many governments.

Covid-19 has been circulating in Latin America for more than a year and has caused the continent to be the most affected in the world. Two of the three countries with the most deaths are here and during these months collapse situations have been observed in some hospitals in the region that have alarmed the authorities.

The figures cited by Augusto Galán, director of the Centro de Pensamiento Así Vamos en Salud, are very relevant: Latin America comprises 7% of the world’s population and has had 19% of Covid-19 cases and 27% of the total of deceased in the world for this cause. Are these results the product of deficiencies in health systems?

Apparently the answer is not so simple, because in the management of health and the pandemic specifically, other factors also affect such as government policies, the decisions of the rulers, the attitude of citizens, the lack of employment and the lack of employment. poverty.

These last two factors may have been decisive in Latin America where, Galán explains, many people had to go out to work to earn their livelihood despite quarantines and social distancing. “The main challenge in the pandemic has been in the weakness of social protection systems, which in Latin America has become very evident.”

According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), poverty and extreme poverty last year in the region reached levels that had not been observed in the last 12 and 20 years, respectively. Given the lack of money, many people had to go out to work in whatever way regardless of the quarantines in their country.

In addition, says Galán, “in Latin America there is a percentage of the population that does not have public or private health insurance, and does not have enough income to pay their medical expenses and was left without access to health services.”

Investment in health has not been enough

Although no country in the world was ready for the pandemic, as the experts consulted explain, some were found worse than others and this was also due to the few investments of governments in health.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the ideal is for governments to invest 7% of GDP in health. But according to the explanation of Francisco Becerra, international advisor on public health and former deputy director of the Pan American Health Organization, this does not happen in all Latin American countries.

Brazil is one of the countries most affected by deaths due to Covid-19 worldwide. His healthcare system has been on the brink of collapse several times. In Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 24, 2021. © Leonardo Benassatto / Reuters

Many affirm that they do, but the truth is that they count within that 7% the out-of-pocket expenses of citizens, that is, what people pay with their health resources and not just what the Government spends. Ideally, that 7% of GDP is public spending.

In fact, health experts who have highlighted the good management that Uruguay has given to the pandemic, explain that this success is due to a health system that works very well because different continuous governments have given importance to investment in health .

What is worth noting in Latin America, says Becerra, is that countries reacted quickly and used resources from other areas to expand intensive care units and were also agile in reorganizing their hospitals in such a way that they were able to accommodate some of the specialized to care for patients with Covid-19 or expand the areas to treat them.

It is also worth noting, according to Becerra, that epidemiological surveillance in the region showed its strength by quickly detecting the first cases of Covid-19 and those that were occurring.

Primary care, a topic to review

According to Augusto Galán,The pandemic also made the region think about how to invest resources, because the number of infections and deaths also had to do with chronic diseases that were not treated and that increased the population at risk, such as patients with hypertension, diabetes and obesity, among other ills.

Many of these people were also low-income and had not received proper treatment for a long time, thus the virus found them in poor health.

Galán explains that many Latin American countries have invested in large hospitals and technology, but that this does not necessarily address the health problems of the population, as could have happened with the cases mentioned, because it is not just a matter of having enough beds intensive care, the system also needs to offer primary care.

The vaccination process in Chile is the most advanced in the region and one of the most advanced in the world thanks to good primary care and bilateral agreements. In Santiago, Chile, on March 22, 2021. © Iván Alvarado / Reuters

As Galán says, “the primary presence is necessary for the prevention and early detection of chronic diseases and to preserve the health of the population.” Galán believes that this is an issue that should be reviewed in the region to improve in the future.

Another problem of the health situation in Latin America that made the pandemic evident is the lack of sanitary autonomy, which was noted from the lack of medical protection equipment to the acquisition of vaccines.

As Becerra says, at various times and in several countries there was not a sufficient supply of medical protection material and not only because the demand in the world was very great or because many countries closed their exports and borders, but because Latin America does not produce this type of implements. The region depends on other states to supply itself and perhaps, experts say, this pandemic is an opportunity for the region’s industries to consider the possibility of venturing into this sector.

Becerra explains that the pandemic has made it clear that scientific advances are not in the region, since of all the countries the only one that has its vaccine is Cuba. Others have had to buy it abroad and that has left them more vulnerable to the pandemic.

The situation in Chile is different, the experts add, not only because this country has very good primary care throughout its territory, with which it is possible to take the vaccine everywhere, but because it was able to buy enough for its population .

The bilateral negotiations were not the same in all the countries and neither was the amount of money they had, therefore, vaccination in the region is slow and for the experts consulted it is a fact that depends on both the health systems and the of the governments that negotiated and the resources they allocated.

This situation should make the region think about the benefits of a joint venture to produce vaccines and supplies within Latin American territory. The experts consulted assure that, although it would not have the most technology, it could contribute to meeting the basic needs of the population. Both agree that the priority for the countries of the region should now be to apply an efficient vaccination strategy and a communication strategy that reaches the population in a simple and effective way.