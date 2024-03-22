He jihadist group Islamic State responsibility was claimed for stroke that left at least 40 people died and more than 100 injuries at a rock band concert Piknik on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia. So far it is reported that Vladimir Putin is fully informed of what is happening minute by minute, but What has Putin said about the attack?

Prior to Piknik concerta group of armed men dressed in tactical clothing burst into the place, unleashing a shooting that sowed chaos and fear among the attendees.

The authorities reported at least a hundred injured, including children and some in serious condition, while the search for those responsible is underway by the Russian National Guard.

The international community condemned the violent act; United States, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, the European Union, among others, they condemned energetically the strokewhile Ukraine denied any participation in it, amid tensions between both countries.

Who is Piknik, the band that gave a concert during the Russian attack?

Piknikthe Russian rock band that performed at the concert, is known for her musical style that fuses different genres. However, her story was affected in 2016 when they were banned from performing at Ukraine due to certain political circumstances.

What has Putin said about the attack?

Until now, the Russian president, Vladimir Putinhas not given a position or issued a message related to the attack.

Official sources indicate that Putin is receiving “constant” updates about the attack.

“The president is constantly informed by all relevant services about what is happening and the measures that are being taken”spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies.