Christina Block and her partner, TV presenter Gerhard Delling, at an event in Hamburg. © Eventpress MP/Imago

“Block House” heiress Christina’s children have apparently been kidnapped. It is a new turning point in a custody dispute that has been simmering for years.

Gråsten – A kidnapping case on New Year's Eve made headlines in Denmark and Germany. According to the Danish police, two children aged 10 and 13 were kidnapped near the German border in the town of Gråsten. Accordingly, the 49-year-old father of the two was attacked near a restaurant shortly after midnight while watching the New Year's Eve fireworks. According to the responsible investigators, his two children were forced to get into a car. The perpetrators then fled in two cars with German license plates, it said.

Children kidnapped by “Block House” heiress: Investigators give the all-clear – son and daughter are probably “in the care of their mother”

Investigations into assault and deprivation of liberty are currently underway, and the German police have also been involved in the case. According to consistent media reports, the kidnap victims are the children of the heiress of the well-known restaurant chain “Block House”, whose specialty is steaks. Christina Block, daughter of “Block House” founder Eugen Block, has been in a bitter custody dispute with her ex-husband for several years.

On Tuesday (January 2nd) the all-clear was given by the investigative authorities in Hamburg: the children are apparently safe. “The law enforcement authorities are currently assuming that they are in the care of their mother,” said a spokeswoman for the Hamburg public prosecutor’s office. “There are currently no concrete indications that there is any danger to the children,” she added. It is the next turning point in a spectacular case that has been simmering for several years.

“Block House” heiress Christina Block is fighting for children: This is what is known about the custody dispute with her ex-husband

This is what is known about the custody battle between “Block House” heiress Christina Block and her former husband:

Christina Block's marriage ended in divorce in 2018 t-online.de reported. As a result, the couple separated in 2014 and have four children together – three daughters (17, 15 and 13 years old) and a son (10).

According to one, the eldest daughter has been alive since the divorce Picture-Report apparently voluntarily to her father in Denmark. The second oldest daughter stayed with her mother in Hamburg.

According to the report, the divorced couple's two youngest children also initially stayed with their mother. In August 2021, Christina Block's ex-husband traveled to Denmark with his youngest daughter and son after a summer vacation on Sylt – and kept the children with him.

The mother went to court: In October 2021, the Higher Regional Court (OLG) in Hamburg ruled that the father must “hand over the children to the mother”. However, a family court in Denmark came to a different verdict: The court in Sonderborg rejected the return of the children to their mother as requested by the Hamburg Higher Regional Court. In court documents, according to a report by t-online.de noted that the two youngest children said in a hearing that they wanted to stay with their father.

According to their own statements, Christina Block and her family have no longer had any contact with the three children who live with their father in Denmark since the summer of 2021.

Christina Block is in a relationship with ex-Sportschau presenter Gerhard Delling

Christina Block is now in a new relationship. She has been in a relationship with former sports show presenter Gerhard Delling since 2021.

Shortly before Christmas, the mother of four had one Picture-Interview confirms how emotionally stressful the holidays without contact with three of her four children are. “The Christmas days make the whole thing even worse,” Block admitted: “I sent gifts and letters to the three of them – but I don’t know whether they will arrive.” (kh)