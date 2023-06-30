Anger, amazement and immense pain: these are the feelings that emerge from the statements of Michelle Causo’s father

They are words of anger but which also tell of incalculable pain, those spoken by the father of Michelle Causo to journalists from Rai and Ore 14. The man cannot explain how it was possible that the boy, who claimed to be his friend, could have done this to his daughter. According to him, she had rejected him and then he lost his mind.

Credit: Rai – 2 pm

What happened in the neighborhood Springvalley of Rome on Wednesday, when it was just after lunchtime, it shocked everyone.

A 17-year-old boy, born in Italy to parents from the Sri Lankaprobably at the end of a dispute, he took the life of Michelle Causo, a friend of his and his age.

According to what has emerged so far, everything would have happened in the boy’s apartment, located in a building in via Dusmet. After inflicting at least 6 fatal stab wounds on Michelle, the 17-year-old wrapped the body in towels and then placed it in a supermarket trolley.

With that he then carried it around the neighborhood, until he abandoned it near the garbage cans in via Stefano Borgia.

To notice that something was wrong some passersbywho noticed drops of blood dripping from that trolley.

They called the police, who arrived at the scene discovery what happened and arrested the young man.

The words of the father of Michelle Causo

Interviewed by journalists from 14.00The Pope of the victim, obviously devastated by pain, told of how he lived those dramatic hours.

Around 11 he said ‘I go out for half an hour with friends then I come back to prepare lunch’. We then called her and she kept ringing, then after one o’clock her phone stopped ringing.

It was initially said that Michelle was fiancée with her killer and that even she was pregnant. All news promptly deny from the girl’s father, both to the prosecutor’s office and to the press.