Valeria Bringas She achieved national fame by playing ‘Luciana del Prado’, a character from “Al fondo hay lugar” that led her to popularity. In the new season her appearance was rumored, however, the writers decided to cross it out. Little is known about Bringas after her departure from fiction. In this note we tell you what has become of her.

Valeria Bringas participated in the series “In the background there is a place”. Photo: Capture America Television

Valeria Bringas and her time in “In the background there is room”

Valeria Bringas She appeared in the first seasons of “Al fondo hay lugar”, from 2009 to 2014, with the role of Luciana del Prado, daughter of the popular ‘Platanazo’ (played by Christian Thorsen).

Her role in fiction was to be the friend of ‘Grace’, in love with ‘Nicolás de la Casas’, Andrés Wiese’s character. Something curious about this role was that in real life they were both in love.

In the series they end in the worst way and put an end to their relationship. The writers sent ‘Lucianita’ on a trip to Europe for a time, to later appear as a suitor for ‘Joel González’.

What happened to her after “In the background there is room”?

The young woman undertook other projects in the field of television. “There is room in the background” was not the only thing she did on the small screen.

In 2013, she was a guest actress in “Mi amor, el wachimán 2″ and “Cholo powers”. The following year, she was in the production “Yo perdí el corazón”.

Two years later, in “From millionaire to beggar” as ‘Susan’; and in 2017 as ‘Nadia’ in “Natalia”.

In the seventh art, he participated with secondary characters. The most remembered was that of ‘Marcela Valverde’ in “Utopia”, from 2018.

Good Pedro (2012), as ‘Mary’.

Crazy April sky (2014), as ‘Carla’.

Involucrados (2018), as ‘Valeria’.

Valeria Bringas today

The actress Valeria Bringas left Peru to live in the United States with her husband and start a family. She got married and had a son, whom she does not stop taking photos of and showing him on her social networks.

Despite his distance, he remains in contact with his fans, who write to him and greet him in the comment boxes. The young woman has around 21,000 followers on Instagram.

Valeria Bringas got married. Photo: Instagram by Valeria Bringas

Valeria Bringas in her social networks

Valeria Bringas He constantly shares with his thousands of followers the best moments of his travels. Also, the actress who participated in “There is room in the background” She is usually shown with her little girl, doing different outdoor activities. Similarly, she publishes snapshots in which she can be seen accompanied by her husband or enjoying her days in the United States.