Neither David nor Victoria Beckhan mention his name at any point in Beckham, the new Netflix documentary about the life of the former soccer player. In the four chapters, each lasting just over an hour, no image of her is seen either. But it is clear that there is a juicy part in which they talk about Rebecca Loos. “There were several terrible stories that were difficult to bear. It was the first time Victoria and I had experienced that pressure in our marriage,” he recalls. “It was the most difficult time for us. Because it seemed like everyone was against us. And if I’m honest, we were at odds,” she adds. Both refer to when the footballer played for Real Madrid and they lived in the Spanish capital. When the press reported an alleged infidelity on the part of the player with his personal assistant, Rebecca Loos. “Every time we got up there was something more. And we both felt not only that we were losing each other, but that we were drowning. Watching her suffer was incredibly difficult. But we are fighters. And in that time we need to fight for each other and our family. And what we had was worth fighting for,” says the protagonist of the documentary.

Although his name is not heard or his image is seen, these statements about one of the most difficult moments of marriage have not gone unnoticed by anyone. What has become of Rebecca Loos? Many are now wondering, when almost 20 years have passed since those rumors of infidelity for which she was fired. Born in Madrid to a Dutch father and a British mother, she always defended the veracity of that supposed romance with the footballer. “I was wrong to do what I did. I know, but it happened and I’m not going to live with a lie for the rest of my life,” she said in 2004 in an interview for which Sky One paid her 750,000 euros. She also accepted then, when she was 26 years old, more than 338,000 euros for telling her story with David Beckham in the newspaper. News of the World. “I knew he was going to come out anyway, so I wanted to control him. When the newspaper told me what they knew, I decided that it would be better for me to collaborate,” she excused herself. He always denied it. “Over the last few months I have gotten used to reading more and more ridiculous stories about my private life. The simple truth is that I am very happily married. I have a wonderful wife and two very special children. There is nothing that any third party can do to change these facts,” he said in a statement when the accusations emerged.

Two decades have passed since then and Rebecca Loos is now 46 years old. If you search for her name on Google, the browser defines her as an actress and model, but she has been away from the media spotlight for years—to which the documentary has now returned her—and settled in Norway, where she lives on a farm with her husband and two children. According to her, she explains in your Instagram account, where she is very active and has accumulated more than 20,000 followers, she is now dedicated to teaching yoga and meditation classes. She also introduces herself as a “part-time medical assistant.” Her social media posts paint an idyllic picture of hot tubs in the middle of the forest and walks through majestic mountain landscapes with her dogs. “Movement is life and nature is everything,” she says in her bio.

But it was not always like this. His alleged affair with Beckham and the subsequent marital crisis that this would have caused between David and Victoria turned hordes of fans of the famous couple against them. From one day to the next, she was one of the most hated women in the United Kingdom, the footballer’s birthplace. In the past she has confessed that she suffered from depression and that “she will always have that label of being the girl who alleged the affair with Beckham,” according to the report. Daily Mail. “He was the one who was married. He was the one who seduced me. He was the one who sprinkled promises and misbehaved. However, I was the vilified one,” Loos lamented.

The daughter of Dutch diplomat Leendert Willem Alberto Loos and his English wife Elizabeth, she was educated at Runnymede College, an exclusive English school near Madrid, and described herself as someone who “walks, talks and dresses like a Chelsea girl.” She started working in banking before moving into public relations, joining the Madrid office of global management company SFX. When David Beckham, then 28, left Manchester United for Real Madrid in the summer of 2003, Rebecca, 26, was appointed as his assistant and tasked with helping the Beckhams establish themselves in the city. “We actually had a lot in common,” she explained years ago about her relationship with the soccer player: “We both love cars. We were going out in Madrid. “I was anxious about learning the language, learning about the culture and the food.”

Rebecca Loos with Victoria Beckham, holding her son Romeo, at a Real Madrid match against Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabéu, on September 13, 2003 in Madrid. Shaun Botterill (Getty Images)

After being fired due to accusations of her affair, Loos remained in the media spotlight with her participation in several reality shows, such as The Farm or the spin-off of famous people X-Factor, and also posed in topless for magazines like Playboy, FHM either Nuts. In fact, she met her current husband, Sven Christjar Skaiaa, in the Dutch version of the reality 71 Degrees North. He was the program’s doctor. In 2009 she moved to Norway with him and gave birth to her first child, Magnus. In 2012 they had their second, Liam. She then described motherhood as the best thing that had ever happened to her and her husband as 100% the man of her dreams. The past was already buried and Rebecca was now enjoying a quiet life in the mountains, but Beckham has returned to her life, now in the form of a documentary series, and her names are once again sharing the headlines 20 years later.