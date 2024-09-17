Home policy

From: Patrick Mayer

Kamala Harris is not ahead in all polls for the 2024 US election. According to experts, the Democrat has to consider important points against Donald Trump.

Washington, DC – The 2024 US election in the United States is not far away. According to a survey by the Morning Consult Institute, Kamala Harris has recently been able to slightly increase her lead over Donald Trump.

US election 2024: Poll sees Donald Trump ahead of Kamala Harris

However, not all polls see the Democrat ahead. Swing states such as Pennsylvania are hotly contested between the Democrats and the Republicans, while Harris is given little chance of winning in the large US state of Florida (around 22.2 million inhabitants), for example. And: A recently published poll by the New York Times and Siena College sees Trump one percentage point ahead of Harris among US voters.

While both camps are traveling from campaign appearance to campaign appearance across America ahead of the US election and there has been a new assassination attempt on Trump, experts are now advising Democrat Harris to focus on crucial points in order to finally become the first ever female president of the USA on November 5th.

Fighting for the presidency of the USA: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire / UPI Photo

Kamala Harris before the 2024 US election: Strategist advises contrast with Donald Trump

“The most important thing the Harris campaign can do – which I think they are doing – is to implement a plan that assumes it will be a close election,” Guy Cecil, a former Democratic campaign strategist, told the US magazine Politico“As long as we focus on creating the contrast with Trump, I think she will win,” Cecil said. It’s about “setting expectations,” he said. Harris has done that “in every speech she’s given. It’s going to be a close election.”

Harris needs to increase interest among Democratic or likely Democratic voters while also “connecting with the small number of undecided voters.” “The other thing is to continue to connect her political agenda with her own personal story,” Cecil said. Politico: “I think she did that well in her speech at the convention. She did that to a large extent during the debate. I think her success will continue to be in combining those two things so that people get to know her as a person and her policies at the same time.”

Will Kamala Harris become US President? Expert recommends votes from Latino community

Another expert sees an advantage for Harris. “If you apply this to German conditions, the Democratic Party is flowing around the Social Democrats, the Greens, the FDP and parts of the Rhineland CDU,” said political scientist Dr. Michael Werz from the Center for American Progress in Washington on the program “zdfheute live” And he was alluding to a broad potential electorate for the Democrats in America. However, he also warned. “Although the polls look good for Kamala Harris at the moment, almost all of them are still within the margin of error,” said Werz. Ultimately, it is difficult to make precise predictions because of the “tremendous volatility of voters and rapid changes in opinion,” he said of the 2024 US election.

“There are two clear priorities in the Democrats’ campaign: Firstly, Kamala Harris and her vice presidential candidate Tim Waltz, the governor of Minnesota, must continue to try to maintain momentum in the Midwest, where the Democrats lost a lot of support in the past elections,” Werz explained in the ZDF online news program. And he continued: “The second important point is the mobilization of first-time and second-time voters, i.e. young people and minorities. Particularly in the important Latino community, which now comprises 70 million people here in the United States.” (pm)