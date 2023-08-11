This weekend the ball is rolling again in the fields of LaLiga EA Sports, also known as the First Division, and in LaLiga Hypermotion, the second football competition in Spain. A new season with new faces like İlkay Gündoğan, Jude Bellingham, Çağlar Söyüncü, Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta, among others. Or with teams that return to the first category of football in Spain such as Granada CF, Unión Deportiva Las Palmas or Deportivo Alavés and, above all, as the new elastic commentators say.

For jersey collectors, there are many among the players, there are new medals to get. After the final whistle from the referees, many players exchange their shirts, others throw them into the stands and many of them end up in the bags of the kit men. Where do those ‘elastics’ end?

“We try to reuse most of them,” respond various communication departments of the Spanish teams of LaLiga EA Sports and LaLiga Hypermotion. However, most of those who have responded to this newspaper’s request affirm that the number of shirts per game differs, depending on the club. “We cannot offer this information, because it is a private matter subject to agreements or contractual means,” says the Cádiz Club de Fútbol press team. “In the end we talked about a particular situation of the players and some data that they may not want them to know either,” say sources from Real Sporting de Gijón

Others, on the other hand, do offer data: from the two shirts worn by Sevilla CF or Real Sociedad players per match to the three per matchday of those called up by Manuel Pellegrini at Real Betis Balompié. “The first team requests around 3,000 shirts per season,” explains the Verdiblanco team.

In other cases, zero kilometer is more sustainable and economical. “We work with a local supplier and we can adjust the orders and order small batches according to our needs,” explain the communication managers of the Real Racing Club de Santander. The Cantabrian team flees from giants like Adidas, Nike or Puma that in recent years have made recycling their banner.

Auctions and transfers



At the end of the game, the shirts are exchanged, but at the end of the season… the shirts are not changed. It is rare for a team to repeat the model, rather it is practically impossible for this to happen. The colors are the hallmark of the clubs, but the designs are modified in favor of merchandising and the sale of club clothing. “The ones that are bagged and unused are returned to the club for sale in stores,” details Real Betis Balompié. In his case, the players can keep one per game and if they take more they pay them at the end of the season. “The kit man keeps the count,” they comment.

Commemorative T-shirt Cádiz and the Carnival.



Archive







However, the most common thing is that they are saved and allocated to charity, “they never end up in the landfill”, they all agree. “In some games we will carry out the auction of shirts that the players do not exchange,” they point out from the Cívitas Metropolitano. In other cases, they use them for commitments with social and charitable entities such as Racing de Santander or “we send them to countries with economic difficulties where we have sports projects for social integration” such as Betis.

plastics and recycling



The textile industry is one of the most polluting on the planet. Each year, this sector creates more than 100,000 million items of clothing, enough for each inhabitant of the planet to receive 13 new items of clothing per year. However, the recycling of waste generated by the textile sector is not equivalent to the high levels of production and consumption.

Recycled materials or plastics collected from the sea are some of the initiatives of the large sports firms that dress the soccer league teams in Spain. “We were pioneers in making recycled shirts”, clarifies Real Betis Balompié. In 2019, the Verdiblanco team used a Kappa kit made of plastics against Valencia that “we picked up at Benito Villamarín for several weeks,” they explain.

The Verdiblanco team is one of the teams at the forefront of sustainability on and off the pitch. Each season, the team’s foundation turns the shirts of its different teams into gowns for children admitted to hospitals in the Andalusian capital. In addition, “the shirts and all this material are crushed and turned into bags,” they explain.