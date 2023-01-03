when the blood sugar level rises to 500 mg/dL or more, it is a medical emergency and immediate medical attention is needed. This is known as diabetic ketoacidosis and is a serious complication of diabetes.

Symptoms can include excessive thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and shortness of breath. If left untreated, diabetic ketoacidosis can lead to coma or even death.

Diabetic ketoacidosis occurs when the body begins to break down fat for energy due to a lack of insulin.

This produces an excess of certain chemicals called ketones in the blood, which can lead to a dangerous spike in blood sugar.

Although diabetic ketoacidosis is more common in people with type 1 diabetes, it can also occur in people with type 2 diabetes. who do not adequately control their disease.

Treatment of diabetic ketoacidosis includes administration of insulin and replacement of fluids and electrolytes lost through symptoms.

It is also important to monitor your blood sugar level and follow your doctor’s instructions to avoid further complications.

It is important to remember that diabetic ketoacidosis is a medical emergency and requires immediate medical attention.

Although diabetic ketoacidosis is a serious complication of diabetesThere are ways to prevent it.

People with diabetes should carefully monitor their blood sugar level and follow their doctor’s instructions about diet, exercise, and insulin use. They should also watch for any changes in their health and seek immediate medical attention if they have symptoms of increased blood sugar.

It is also important to mention that the level of sugar in the blood can increase due to factors such as stress, excessive alcohol consumption and certain medications.. If you are not diabetic and have symptoms of high blood sugar, it is important to talk to your doctor to determine the cause and find ways to control it.

Normal blood sugar levels for an adult without diabetes are:

Fasting: less than 100 mg/dL

Two hours after eating: less than 140 mg/dL

It is important to note that blood sugar levels can fluctuate throughout the day and depend on factors such as diet, exercise, and stress.

That’s why it’s important to talk to your doctor about your health and the blood sugar goals that are right for you.