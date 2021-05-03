Magnesium is one of the minerals very important for your body and overall health, so if you are deficient in magnesium, you may face some uncomfortable symptoms and complaints, especially if they persist in the long term.

According to doctors and nutritionists, our bodies need magnesium because of its importance in the production of hormones, as this mineral helps build muscles and bones and provide comfort to nerves and muscles, it also supports mental health and energy metabolism, and is important in transmitting nerve impulses, as it plays an important role in regulating pressure and blood sugar. And cholesterol levels.

There are signs and symptoms that indicate a lack of magnesium in the body, including:

1- The desire to eat sweet meals.

2- Feeling of muscle cramps.

3- Lack of sleep and a feeling of insomnia.

4- Suffering from fatigue.

5- High blood pressure.

6- Feeling depressed.

7- Heart rhythm disturbances.

8- Having a migraine.

Treating magnesium deficiency

The best way to deal with a deficiency of the mineral magnesium is to eat more products that contain enough of this mineral, such as green vegetables, mackerel, avocados, dried figs, almonds, nuts, sunflower seeds and pumpkin, and you can also take supplements that contain magnesium to make up for this deficiency in your body.