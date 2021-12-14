What happens when i dogs go to the park? Surely this is one of their favorite places, since here they can run around and have fun like crazy, free in nature. There reaction of the puppies who find they will go to their favorite park has gone viral on TikTok, in a video featuring the funniest little dogs there is.

When we tell our dogs we’re going to take a walk, the reaction is usually euphoric. There are few puppies who do not want to know about leaving the house. In most cases they will simply be over the moon with this opportunity that we grant them.

Animals perfectly understand what we tell them. Especially when we name words that are to their liking. But what if we don’t say anything to our little dog? In your opinion he will notice some small detail that will lead him to understand the surprise what are we going to do to him?

A video was recently posted on YouTube that combines several TikTok profiles of pet owners who filmed their dogs on their way to the park. The 14 pups didn’t know where they were driving with their best human friend.

But who knows how when they get close they immediately get euphoric. Maybe they smell the place, they recognize the street and then when they hear the word park they immediately understand that they have seen us well. They’re just going to the park.

Dogs that go to the park are always in seventh heaven

Dogs smile, jump, show all their joy and euphoria in front of this beautiful surprise.

The video got around 11.8 million views and over 500 comments. Because every puppy’s reaction to such overwhelming joy is simply exceptional.