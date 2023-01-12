The missile crisis that occurred in 1962 and whose nuclear threat had half the world in suspense, had a decisive influence on the film. Red phone? We fly to Moscow shot a few months later.

For those who have not seen Kubrick’s film, suffice it to say that it is a satire on the Third World War, something that takes us back to our most immediate present since the war knocked hard on the doors of Europe. But we are not here to talk about geopolitics, but about a pathology that some doctors call Doctor Strangelove syndrome, just like one of the characters played by Peter Sellers in Kubrick’s film; an eccentric scientist whose gloved hand seems to have a life of its own.

The case of Dr. Strangelove is not a fictitious case. Not at all. It’s not an attribute that Kubrick invented to add to his creation, but actually occurs and is scientifically called corpus callosum disconnection syndrome. It is also called Sperry syndrome because it was Dr. Roger W. Sperry, of the California Institute of Technology, who demonstrated that each of the two cerebral hemispheres performs a different task, and that when the connection between them is lost, the will of the hemisphere dominant leaves the will of the dominated hemisphere free, in such a way that two different wills and rhythms occur in the skull. With this, the left hand —controlled by the right hemisphere— would behave like a rebellious prosthesis whose movements are uncontrollable. It is so strange and paradoxical that it is possible to feel touch in the rebellious hand, even though the patient is unable to control it.

The causes are varied, with tumors and aneurysms being the most frequent because they are pathologies that reach the central corpus callosum, a bundle of nerve fibers formed by myelin-coated neuronal axons whose mission is to connect and exchange information between both cerebral hemispheres. The physicist Michio Kaku, in one of his books entitled The future of our mind (Debate), gives an account of some cases as curious as they are disturbing.

The first case is that of a man who is about to hug his wife and punches her involuntarily. The following case is that of a woman who chooses a dress in the store and picks it up with one hand while the other hand picks up a completely different dress. Case three, and the most distressing, is the one that refers us to a man who did not sleep a wink at night, since he thought that his own hand could strangle him. The man’s obsession was not unfounded; We are facing a neurological disorder that can turn caress into a crime. And this is not a movie thing.

To finish, and to give this article an air of joke, we should add the hope that the aforementioned Strangelove syndrome is not suffered by people who are close to the red button of the atomic bomb; otherwise… it’s over what was given.

