Entering and staying in the United States without documents is a crime. Even if you manage to get a job and have exemplary conduct, the authorities can detain you and, depending on the circumstances, fine you with various fines. What if this is your first time being arrested for violating immigration rules?

The situation of an undocumented person who is detained for the first time It varies greatly depending on the state you reside in and the reason you were arrested.

What’s more, in the Sunshine State undocumented immigrants cannot obtain a driver’s license and, If they are caught driving without a license, they will also face consequences. which can be punishable by up to one year in prison.

Although, generally speaking, in most cases the People who are discovered residing illegally in the United States go through a deportation processAccording to U.S. authorities, a foreigner may be arrested and expelled from the country under the following cases:

If you entered the country illegally.

If you committed a crime or violated the laws of the United States.

If you repeatedly disobeyed immigration laws, for example, you failed to comply with permits or conditions to be in the country.

If you are involved in criminal acts or pose a threat to public safety.

In these cases what will happen is that He will be taken to a detention center and given a trial date before the Immigration Court. where you could argue, for example, that if you return to your country of origin you would face a risk of losing your life, which is why you could be granted asylum status.

Although it is clarified that When it comes to people who crossed the territory illegally, they can be deported immediately, That is, without the need for them to be granted a hearing before the immigration court.

Rights you have as an undocumented immigrant if you are arrested

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) provides some Tips in case you are detained by immigration authorities: