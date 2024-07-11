According to the criteria of
The situation of an undocumented person who is detained for the first time It varies greatly depending on the state you reside in and the reason you were arrested.
What’s more, in the Sunshine State undocumented immigrants cannot obtain a driver’s license and, If they are caught driving without a license, they will also face consequences. which can be punishable by up to one year in prison.
Although, generally speaking, in most cases the People who are discovered residing illegally in the United States go through a deportation processAccording to U.S. authorities, a foreigner may be arrested and expelled from the country under the following cases:
- If you entered the country illegally.
- If you committed a crime or violated the laws of the United States.
- If you repeatedly disobeyed immigration laws, for example, you failed to comply with permits or conditions to be in the country.
- If you are involved in criminal acts or pose a threat to public safety.
In these cases what will happen is that He will be taken to a detention center and given a trial date before the Immigration Court. where you could argue, for example, that if you return to your country of origin you would face a risk of losing your life, which is why you could be granted asylum status.
Although it is clarified that When it comes to people who crossed the territory illegally, they can be deported immediately, That is, without the need for them to be granted a hearing before the immigration court.
Rights you have as an undocumented immigrant if you are arrested
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) provides some Tips in case you are detained by immigration authorities:
- If you were detained by local police, you must be released if you are not charged with an official charge within 48 hours.
- They can detain you for an additional 48 hours if the intervention of immigration authorities is requested, but after that time, if they do not show up, they must let you go.
- You will have the right to contact a lawyer or a community organization to try to resolve your case.
- Do not sign any type of document before having it reviewed by an attorney.
- You have the right to contact the consulate of your country that may be able to help you find a lawyer or other type of service.
- You are not required to answer questions regarding your status, but if you do, do not lie, otherwise you could face serious consequences.
- You will have the right to make a call, it is best to memorize the number of your lawyer or a relative who can support you.
- When you are detained, you will be assigned a deportation agent who must give you a document called an NTA that contains the immigration charges against you. This will help your attorney work on your case and avoid deportation if possible.
