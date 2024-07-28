Become United States citizen implies meeting strict requirements and carry out a series of procedures that include paying US$710 and passing two tests. But, Those who receive approval must not forget the last step, which is to attend their swearing-in ceremony.

He United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, (Uscis, for its acronym in English), has detected that some applicants for residency They believe that once they have passed the tests before an immigration officer and receive an affirmative response to their application, they are automatically designated as American citizens. However, they must not forget one crucial point.

Attending the naturalization ceremony is a mandatory step, If you do not appear at this event, USCIS could consider that you have abandoned your application and, despite having complied with everything necessary, deny your citizenship.

Hence the importance of being clear about when and where you should present yourself. To do this, during your interview at the Uscis office, if the immigration officer gives you an affirmative response to your application, they will send you the Form N-445, or Notice of Naturalization Oath Ceremony, where the details of your ceremony will be specified.

It will be your responsibility to fill out this form and bring it with you on the indicated date. However, What happens if for some reason you can’t attend?

Uscis explains that If an applicant is unable to attend his or her naturalization event, he or she has the opportunity to reschedule. However, to do so, you must first return Form N-445 to the corresponding office and attach a letter explaining in detail the reason why you will not be able to go.

Consider that Immigration authorities are strict regarding the reasons they can accept for not showing up for appointments. Therefore, you will need to provide adequate justification for your request for rescheduling to be considered.

To obtain U.S. citizenship you must attend a naturalization ceremony.

What will happen during your naturalization ceremony?

According to what Uscis lets you know through form N-445, You must appear at your naturalization ceremony on the indicated day and date, carrying with you the form and your green card, a document that will be taken away from you because you will no longer need it when you become a U.S. citizen.

At the ceremony he will have to take the oath of loyalty to the nation. To do this, an official will slowly read the oath in parts and ask you to repeat it.

Once you have completed the swearing-in process, You will receive your naturalization certificate through which you will verify that you are already a US citizen.