According to Greek mythology, Zeus punished Prometheus for giving fire to humans. He chained Prometheus and made an eagle feast on his liver. Every night, the liver grew again. And every day the eagle returned to feast. Actually, can a liver regrow?

The liver is the largest internal organ in the human body. It is necessary for hundreds of bodily processes, including the breakdown of toxins like alcohol. And since it is the first organ that comes into contact with the alcohol we drink, it is not surprising that it is the most susceptible to its effects. However, we must not forget that other organs, such as the brain and heart, can also be damaged by long-term excessive alcohol consumption.

As a liver specialist, I treat people with alcohol-related liver diseases every day. It's about a disease spectrum which ranges from the accumulation of fat in the liver (fatty liver) to the formation of scars (cirrhosis) and does not usually cause symptoms until the damage is well advanced.

Fat and scars

At first, alcohol makes the liver fat. This fat causes the liver to become inflamed. It reacts by trying to heal and producing scar tissue. If this is not controlled, the entire liver can become a mesh of scars with small islands of “good” liver between them: cirrhosis.

In the later stages of cirrhosis, when the liver fails, people may turn yellow (jaundice), swell with fluid, and feel sleepy and confused. This is serious, and can even be fatal.

Most people who regularly drink more than the recommended limit of 14 units of alcohol per week (about six pints of regular strength beer [4 % ABV] or about six glasses of medium-proof wine [175 ml] [14 % ABV]) will have fatty liver. And, in the long run, they will develop scars and cirrhosis.

Good news

Fortunately, we have good news. In people with fatty liver, after just two to three weeks of quitting alcohol, the liver can heal and return to its healthy appearance and function. as if it were new. In people with liver inflammation or mild scarring, even seven days after quitting alcohol, a notable reduction in blood pressure is observed. liver fat, inflammation and scarring. Giving up alcohol for several months allows the liver to heal and return to normal.

In heavy drinkers with more severe scarring or liver failure, quitting alcohol for several years reduces the chance of worsening liver failure and death. However, people who drink excessively can be physically dependent on alcohol, and quitting suddenly can cause withdrawal symptoms.

In its mild form, it causes tremors and sweating. But if it is severe, it can cause hallucinations, seizures and even death. That's why heavy drinkers are not recommended to quit alcohol cold turkey: they should consult a doctor to quit safely.

Other benefits

Stopping drinking also has positive effects on sleep, brain function and blood pressure.

Avoiding alcohol for long periods also reduces the risk of several types of illness. cancer (including those of the liver, pancreas and colon), as well as the risk of heart disease and stroke.

However, alcohol is not the only cause of poor health. Giving up has many health benefits, but it is not a panacea. It should be considered as part of a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet and regular physical exercise. So, returning to the question posed by the myth of Prometheus, the liver has an amazing power to repair itself after it has been damaged. But it cannot grow back as new if it was already severely damaged.

If we stop drinking and only have a fatty liver, it can quickly return to normal. If the liver was already scarred (cirrhosis), stopping drinking alcohol will allow it to heal and improve its function, but without undoing all the damage it has already suffered.

If you want to take care of your liver, don't drink alcohol. But if you still do it, drink in moderation and go two to three alcohol-free days a week. This way you won't have to rely on the liver's magical self-healing power to stay healthy.

Ashwin Dhanda is Associate Professor of Hepatology at the University of Plymouth.

This article was originally published in The Conversation.

