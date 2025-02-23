This delicious tea is made by turmeric infusion, a bright yellow spice derived from the root of Longa curcúma. Many people like to prepare turmeric tea because it is a simple way to incorporate curcumin, their main bioactive compound, in the diet. Curcumin has been studied by its anti -inflammatory, antioxidant and immunizing benefitsamong others.

Although scientific research in depth is still being carried out on Effects of turmeric for health, Some studies suggest that both compounds offer several potential health benefits. In addition, consuming it daily implies certain aspects about the human body.

The amount of this drink that It can be ingested daily depending on individual factors such as tolerability and personal preferences. For most people, a moderate intake of one or two cups a day can offer the benefits of turmeric without a high risk of side effects.

Turmeric tea | Istock

A great consumption of this tea is considered anti -inflammatory Due to the properties of curcumin, which reduces the inflammation of the body. Also It is rich in antioxidants so it helps neutralize free radicals, which are unstable molecules that damage the cells and contribute to aging and the appearance of diseases.

In addition, the anti -inflammatory benefits of turmeric can help people with digestive conditions such as Intestinal inflammatory disease. Drinking a cup of turmeric tea per day favors the normal functioning of the immune system since according to some studies it is believed that it is capable of Improve the body’s ability to combat infections.

There are also studies that suggest that curcumin can Help maintain the health of blood vessels and promote a better flow of blood through the body. There is no doubt that this drink is very beneficial for health, but we must make responsible consumption and Do not abuse drinks with excess tein.