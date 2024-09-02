The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security stated that the law will be implemented and the required fines and fees will be imposed on violators who do not settle their status within the specified period.

The Authority announced that it had begun today to implement a two-month grace period to exempt violators of foreign entry and residence regulations from fines, specifically until October 30.

The Authority called on violators of residency in the country to take advantage of the grace period granted to them to settle their status or leave, stressing that violators who decide to amend their status by leaving the country within the grace period granted to them will not have a ban stamp placed on their passports, and that the application mechanism will be through the Authority’s smart channels and service centers (printing) across the country.