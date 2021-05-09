Dr. Shawky Allam, the Mufti of the Republic in Egypt, head of the General Secretariat for the role and bodies of Ifta in the world, revealed the signs of Laylat al-Qadr.

He said that among the signs of Laylat al-Qadr, it indicates that the universe is in a state of stillness and purity, and the sun will be without rays on the morning of this night.

He added that these narrations about the signs of Laylat al-Qadr are loved and well-known to all.

The Mufti of the Republic indicated that the angels descend on the Night of Power, for the honor of this blessed night, just as our master Gabriel, peace be upon him, descends, and he is the most honorable of the angels at all, as he used to inform the honorable messengers of the prophetic messages.

The Mufti of the Republic stressed that the month of Ramadan is a great opportunity to delegate to God, may He be glorified and exalted, to fight the soul and promote it in the devotion of obedience, and to stop the prey and the hearts from everything that anger God. To be a camp of faith, we get out of it in a different way, we get out of the state of indolence and lethargy, argument and demolition, to the state of the obedient, the worshipers, who benefit the country and the worshipers.