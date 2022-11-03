Just like this past Tuesday and Wednesday we experienced the last day of the Champions League, today, we will experience the last day of the other European competition, the Europa League. There are many teams that will play it today to either be first in the group or to be second in the group, after all the same goal, to advance as much as possible in the competition.
But what is the advantage of being first or second in the group in the Europa League? Is it the same modus operandi as in the Champions League? No, it is not the same. In the Champions League, the advantage of being first in the group is that at the time of the round of 16 draw you will be paired with a second from the rest of the groups. In the Europa League there is an advantage which benefits you more than in the La Orejona format.
And it is that last season the format of said competition was re-established due to the creation of the Conference League. The most evident was seen in the number of participating teams, they went from being 48 teams to the 32 that currently make it up, organized into eight groups of four teams each.
Well, the first eight of the group go directly to the round of 16 while the other eight teams that remain in second will have to face each other in what is an additional round of playoffs – a qualifying round prior to those round of 16 – in the one that will face the second group and the eight that have been third in the Champions League.
The Europa League runners-up will play the first leg as visitors and the second leg at their stadium.
