No way. In Italy we just can't understand how the money from fines is used. An avalanche of resources that ends up who knows where: the total revenue relating to violations of the highway code is 2 billion and 700 million euros.

In 2022, in fact, 7,216 municipalities, 83 provincial administrations and 14 metropolitan cities presented the report required by law. However, nothing comes from 685 municipalities and 5 other provincial administrations, while there are incomplete reports from 169 other municipalities.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, spoke on the subject and launched a hard line to enforce the obligation to present a report on the management of funds deriving from fines: “We will carry out sample checks – explained the minister – to verify that the use of the proceeds complies with the purposes established by the highway code, i.e. for road maintenance and modernization interventions. Not, obviously, for current expenditure. Non-compliant municipalities are reported to the regional prosecutors of the Court of Auditors”.

Yes, because the aims would be to allocate 50% of the proceeds to improve road safety and not to make money. Under accusation, therefore, above all the far west of the speed camera which is often used as an ATM by the cities that have the possibility of installing them on stretches of state roads (the most sensational case is the municipality of Grosseto with the Aurelia): “The Ministry of Infrastructure – explains Salvini – is proceeding to define the process of adopting the decree implementing the methods of use and placement of speed cameras, which has been in development for 13 years and which the Ministry aims to bring to a unified conference already by the end of this month. The decree will introduce homogeneous and clear constraints, applicable at a national level, in the full belief that the use of speed cameras is fundamental if its exclusive purpose is the protection of safety, traffic and human life, certainly not the ultimate aim of make money for someone.”

And if you think it's just populism, you're wrong. This time the aim is to improve road safety. It is no coincidence that the associations AUFV Odv (United Association of Family Members and Victims of the Road Odv), Association AIFVS Odv (Italian Association of Family Members and Victims of the Road Odv) and the AMCVS Odv (Association of Courage Mothers and Victims of the Road Odv), have Matteo Salvini's speech was positively welcomed. Indeed: all these associations have organized themselves to check one by one the budgets of the municipalities listed among the approximately 7,200 that presented the report. All to understand if each of them spent the proceeds of the fines to improve road safety, as required by law. The hunt for the clever ones has begun. Who knows if now we will really understand where the money from the fines ends up.