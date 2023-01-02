If you have ever wondered what happens to our social networks when we dieHere we have the answer you were looking for.

Currently, Facebook has an option that allows the owner of an account delegate its functions to another person, in order that I can manage the profile from another cell phone. It is a function that is contemplated for business use, marketing, celebrities who have other people in charge of their publications and, of course, for someone who want to keep your memory alive on social media once die.

The delegate could continue to accept friend requests, make posts, and so on. keep the memory alive of the deceased person.

If the family is not in favor of these tributes, they can notify Facebook officials about the death of a user with an official document that proves it.

How can I designate my delegate?

This process can be done from your cell phone or any smart device.

The first step is to enter our profile and select the “Settings and privacy” section, once there, select “Settings” again.

At this point, at the bottom is the section “Memorial Account Settings”. This selection allows choose a person who can manage our account after informing Facebook of the death of the user. In this way, the profile would remain active and posts could continue to be made on the account of the person who is no longer with us.

For assign a delegate You must click on “Edit”, there you will be informed about the functions allowed for the person chosen to manage the account.

If there is no delegate, the account will remain active and will not be suspended until the timely intervention of a relative or friend who can prove the death of the owner of the account that you want to disable.