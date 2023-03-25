There are certain questions that people around the world have been pondering for decades. Questions that keep us up at night and make us wonder what life is all about. Yes, I’m talking about questions related to Kirbyof course!

The fans of Nintendo They have had all kinds of doubts about Kirby Over the years, surprisingly, some of the team behind the franchise have shared new insights. Polygon had the opportunity to speak with the CEO of HAL LaboratoryShinya Kumazaki, and director Tatsuya Kamiyama, and approached the duo with some tough questions about Kirby.

While some of the questions are a bit wacky, the team’s responses are nothing short of fantastic.

First of all, how is the interior of Kirby? What’s inside everyone’s favorite cupcake?

dreams. Full of dreams Of course, we want to keep the mysterious side of Kirby. So I’ll say we’ll keep it a mystery. [Director Shinya Kumazaki]

Next, what would happen if Kirby will swallow another Kirby?

The ability of Kirby it is swallowing and copying an object’s ability. In previous games, there would be times when a Kirby yellow was swallowed by a Kirby pink. He Kirby pink would spit it out. So nothing really would happen. In terms of game design, we haven’t created any special reactions associated with it. But since the ability of Kirby is to copy, and swallows a Kirby with the same ability, nothing would change. Although I think it would be fun if I did two Kirbys. [Director Shinya Kumazaki]

Most important of all, what happens to the enemies that Kirby Swallows? Just Kirby with their lives by swallowing them?

Since the world is a fantasy world, it’s not like they’re swallowed and digested inside Kirby. Because that could be shocking, and because we made the game to be accessible, having that kind of extreme or violent expression could negate making the game so accessible. Instead, we get this funny, comedic representation where the enemies disappear. When an enemy or creature is swallowed by Kirbythey may disappear, but they reappear somewhere else in the world. [Director Shinya Kumazaki]

It’s pretty cool to see that HAL Laboratories You have pondered some of these questions and have had answers ready to share. This means that they definitely go way beyond what we think when they design a character.

Via: GoNintendo