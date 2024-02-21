Sad news from Born in Limburg: the car factory VDL Nedcar has built its last Mini. Nedcar's last car is a Mini Cabrio that left for a customer in Denmark after assembly. Because no new clients have been found, the factory appears to have to close. Or is there still some hope for the Dutch car factory?

At the end of last year, Nedcar announced that more than 2,000 of its 2,500 employees had to look for a new job. From March 1, 450 employees would remain to keep the factory on standby pending a new collaboration. The partnership did not materialize, so VDL Nedcar started dismantling the factory.

The Dutch Defense does want cooperation

But didn't they start that too early? BNR now reports the news that the Ministry of Defense is interested in the production of military vehicles in Born. By the way, Defense generally does not make its own vehicles, but then agreements could be made with suppliers to produce in Born.

Kajsa Ollongren, outgoing Minister of Defense, says: 'I think that we should also do as much as possible in the Netherlands and if this is a place where (…) military vehicles, so to speak, could be produced, that seems very nice to me. So, in my opinion, any party that wants to do that is very welcome.' Also VDL Nedcar.

Together with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate, Ollongren is now looking at the possibilities. “We want to keep all options open and discussions are now being held about this,” the minister added. It will take quite a bit of work to convert the old Mini production line for Bushmasters, Fenneks and Vectors, but it is always better than closing the factory.