According to what is established in the Federal Labor Law (LFT)one of the legal benefits to which workers in the Mexican formal sector are entitled is the bonusso it is common that there are many doubts about this.

Under this context, one of the doubts related to the payment of bonuses that workers in the Mexican formal sector have is Whether the beneficiaries of a deceased employee are entitled to receive the bonus payment.

In this sense, according to the official website of the Federal Labor Defense Attorney’s Office (Profedet), If there is a testamentary document in the company or business in which the beneficiaries are designated, they can request payment of the bonus..

However, in the event that there is no will in the company or establishment in which the Mexican formal sector worker was working, A beneficiary designation trial will have to be carried out before the Federal or Local Conciliation and Arbitration Board, and, in this way, the payment of this labor right will be covered..

“The beneficiaries may request payment of the bonus, if there is a testamentary document in the company or establishment in which the beneficiaries are designated. If this document is not available, a beneficiary designation process must be carried out before the Federal Board or Local Conciliation and Arbitration and in this way the payment of the bonus is covered,” says the Profedet web portal.

What happens to the bonus of a deceased worker? This is what the LFT says/Photo: Freepik

It should be taken into account that, according to article 87 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), workers in the Mexican formal sector They must receive at least 15 days of salary as a bonus.

For its part, according to what is established in the aforementioned article of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), the bonus must be paid before the 20th of December.

“Workers will have the right to an annual bonus that must be paid before December 20, equivalent to at least fifteen days of salary,” can be read in the indicated article.