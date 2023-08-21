Despite having been crowned champion of the 2023 Professional League, at River Plate the demand is always high and that is why it is currently hit by being eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where it said goodbye in the round of 16 after losing by penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why the “Millionaire” of Martín Demichelis, also out of the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to win the domestic tournament of the semester again, which will be the Professional League Cup, in which he debuted this Sunday against Argentine Juniors, as a visitor: it was a 3-2 defeat, with set piece goals What does the coach care about?
“I am leaving too worried, taking away the last goal that ended up giving Argentinos Juniors the three points, previously they made us five from set pieces. Three in the Copa Libertadores, plus the first two today. We are working on it and we will continue working on it, analyzing, debating and trying to correct it,” Demichelis began at the post-match press conference.
“30 percent of the goals in Argentine soccer come from a corner. Until Gabriel Mercado’s goal for us as a visitor in Brazil, they had thrown us 132 corners and they scored only two goals. The Strongest and Platense. We are going through these last two weeks in which many set-piece goals have been scored against us. We will continue to emphasize,” he added.
With the two goals from Argentinos Juniors of the three converted (the first from Minissale and one of the two from Luciano Gondou) five of the last six that River conceded were through set pieces. “We are going through a moment where we have to block and we don’t block, when we have to dispute the duel, we don’t dispute it… We will pay attention to correct it“, he concluded.
