The Low Emission Zones They are on everyone’s lips and, as from 2025 they will affect even more people, this is all you need to know and how it will affect you depending on the type of car, and environmental label, that you have (or don’t have).

What are ZBEs?

Low Emission Zones (ZBE) are urban areas that They restrict access and limit parking to the most polluting vehicles, seeking to reduce the levels of harmful particles in the air of the main urban centers of the country.

From January 1, 2023 it was established that all municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants They had to have their own ZBE. In municipalities with more than 20,000 inhabitants that exceed the limit levels of air pollution, they must also be imposed.

Now, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge left the establishment of these low-emission zones in the hands of the municipalities themselves, and since this is Spainguess what?; Deadlines have been missed and currently, many of the cities that should have implemented it last year still do not have these areas active (to the relief of many of their drivers, too).

In places like Madrid or Barcelona, as well as other smaller ones such as Seville, Valencia or Córdoba, ZBEs have been in operation for a long time. As for the rest of the 149 municipalities affected In our country, due to this measure, little by little they are complying with what is established, although at a slow pace.

Changes for 2025

This 2025, there will be many municipalities that will launch their Low Emissions Zone, although in many of these new ZBEs a notice period in which drivers Those who access without authorization will not be sanctioned, but rather, instead of a fine, they will receive an information letter warning of the violation and that this act will entail economic consequences in an early period. Specifically 200 euros (100 euros to be paid before).

Most polluting labels

Within the different ZBEs there are access and mobility restrictions, but these vary depending on the city council. The case of Madrid is the most restrictive, while other ZBEs, such as the one in Barcelona, ​​are limited to certain time slots and working days that go from Monday to Friday.

To determine which vehicles can circulate through the ZBE, Spain opted for a (discussed) system of environmental badges granted by the DGT whose labels are B, C, Eco and Zero Emissions. These order the cars based on the type of fuel, the year of registration and the emissions regulations under which they were approved (Euro 3, Euro 4, etc.). The most polluting, because they do not have any type of electrification, are what They don’t have a label (diesel before 2006 and gasoline before 2001), b (diesel after 2006 or gasoline after 2001) and c (diesel after 2015 or gasoline after 2006).

At the moment there are no restrictions on access or circulation to cars that have an environmental label, but in the future they will go, little by little, putting restrictions to those with label B, first, and then to those who have sticker C on their windshield.

What happens to my car in 2025?

The future of your vehicle will depend on the city we are in, for example, In Madrid, only vehicles without a label that are registered can access at the city hall and have them pay the Mechanical Traction Vehicle Tax (IVTM). Now, from 2025 these cars without environmental label They will no longer be able to circulate throughout the territory of the municipality, regardless of whether they belong to residents or non-residents of the city. In fact, They won’t even be able to leave the garage. Of course, if you want to maintain it, the corresponding tax must continue to be paid of Mechanical Traction Vehicles (previously it was the Circulation Tax), which has received a name change since it will no longer be paid for circulating, but for having the vehicle; You can move it or not.

cars with label B and C, For their part, they can only access the Special Protection Low Emissions Zone (ZBEDEP) Central District and Plaza Elíptica if they are going to park in a public parking lot, if they have a parking space or if they are intended for the transportation of people with reduced mobility. . If they do not meet any of these premises, that is, If you enter and exit without going through a parking lot, For example, you will receive a fine of 200 euros; even if it’s a mistake.

The case of Barcelona is different, with cars without an environmental label being able to access the ZBE. Of course, they can do it in the area of ​​more than 95 square kilometers with a time restriction. This limitation affects the business days, Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If it’s over 30 years old, make it historic

The new Historic vehicle badge is an H that is placed on the windshield. 20M

If your car has no tag, is in decent condition (not falling apart and is original) and has, at least 30 years You can make it Historical. What does this mean? Well, it means that if you classify it as Historical you will be able to enjoy it without restrictions up to 96 days a year, That is, occasional use that is theoretically reduced to weekends. However, it is not yet known how these days are counted.

To do so you only need to provide a responsible declaration that this vehicle meets the requirements to be Historic accompanied by photos, valid ITV and Circulation Permit to complete the process. After that, all you need to do is put a sticker with the letter H (previously it was VH) in black on a yellow background on the front window (since the vehicle will retain its usual license plate), and now circulate.

And the best of all is that it will be difficult for us to make this change so only 30 euros (until now it was around 800) and our car or van will only have to pass the MOT every four years until he turns 60, moment in which it will be forever exempt from passing the ITV. If it is a motorbike The ITV will also be four years until turning 60, while mopeds will always be exempt from ITV regardless of their age.

How do I know if I enter a ZBE?

You must pay special attention to the signs and posters that warn you that you are entering one of these areas. The town councils are required to install specific signs who report that, from that point, the ZBE begins. In Madrid, for example, they are also marked with a red line on the ground indicating the perimeter. Inside these protected areas there are surveillance cameras and mobility agents controlling that the vehicles that access them comply with the regulations in force.

The ZBEs of Madrid

In Madrid we find three Low Emission Zones. The first is Madrid ZBE and includes the entire municipal area of ​​the city from 2025 in a phase of progressive implementation that has been expanding the territory since 2022.

The second ZBE of the capital is the Special Protection Low Emissions Zone (ZBEDEP) Central District, an area that coincides with the first traffic belt of Madrid and in which the neighborhoods of Palacio, Embajadores, Cortes, Justicia, Universidad and Sol are located.

The third and last ZBE of Madrid is the ZBEDEP Elliptical Plaza, a smaller area.