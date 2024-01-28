In the affirmative asylum process in the United States, where migrants are allowed to request protection regardless of their immigration status, the denial of such a request can trigger significant consequences. According to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), if your asylum application is not approved and you are not legally in the United States, you will receive a document called Form I-862, Notice of Appearance, which will tell you that you must appear before an immigration judge for a hearing.

The immigration judge will hold a new hearing, which is independent of the USCIS decision. This means that the judge will hear arguments from both sides and make a decision about your case. In some circumstances, if USCIS does not have jurisdiction over your case, the asylum office will issue a Form I-863, Notice of Referral to an Immigration Judge, for an asylum-only hearing.

Affirmative asylum provides the opportunity for those already in the U.S. to apply for protection. However, meeting requirements such as submitting the application within one year and demonstrating a well-founded fear of persecution is crucial.

When requests are denied, the consequences can be severe. For those without legal status, deportation to their home country is a likely reality. Consideration of inadmissibility can exclude them from re-entering the United States, and those who cannot be deported immediately face detention by ICE.

The experience of being deported can be traumatic, especially if the migrant is exposed to persecution, violence or even death in their country of origin. The exclusion of the United States also implies a significant restriction on future visits or entries to the country. ICE detention, a measure for those not immediately deportable, prolongs uncertainty and generates stress and anxiety.

The right to appeal the denial of asylum applications

Those whose applications are denied have the right to appeal the decision, although obtaining a re-entry permit to the United States is a remote possibility. The government's more restrictive stance, evidenced by the 86 percent denials of asylum applications in 2023, makes legal advice advisable.

Asylum involves strict requirements and non-compliance can lead to denial

Common reasons for denial include failure to meet eligibility requirements, lack of sufficient evidence, and lack of cooperation with authorities. Applying for asylum outside the one-year deadline may be allowed in extraordinary circumstances, but requires careful documentation and justification.