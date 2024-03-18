Cristiano Ronaldoat 38 years old, is still in top physical shape and game by game Al Nassr stands out for his ability and his goals.

The footballer remains current and continues to show his talent on every day of Arab football.

Last Friday, March 15, he scored the winning goal for his team against Al Hali, from a penalty kick, to reach 23 points in the Saudi season.

David Ospina with Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo:AFP Share

However, after that match the footballer published on his social networks a photo of himself resting in the St Regis in Saudi Arabia. In the image you can see his legs covered with a special device apparently for his physical recovery after the demands.

But what caught the most attention were her feet, which were uncovered. In the photo you can see quite battered feet with swollen toes. The photo is accompanied by the word “Recharging”, with the emoji of a battery.

The image immediately impacted her millions of followers on Instagram.

Ronaldo had already generated comments about his feet after a recent publication in which it was shown that the star paints his nails black.

Ronaldo will play with the club again next Saturday, March 30 (after the FIFA double date), when he hosts Al Ta'ee.

