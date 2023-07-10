Since the list of Colombians in the Tour de France the aspirations of fighting for the title or the podium did not exist.

The potential and background of Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar made you think of a one-on-one between the two and that has happened. They leave nothing behind and are alone, three or more steps above the others.

Egan Bernal, As was said at the time, he was part of an Ineos team that came to the competition with many questions and without the Colombian in his best shape.

Bernal was going to lend a hand to his teammates and that’s what happened. He has been a gold gregarious Carlos Rodriguez and Thomas Pidcock that surprise, because they were not in the forecasts to be ahead.

Egan Bernal, in the sixth stage of the Tour de France.

It’s already exhausting talking about Egan. It is normal that he is not the same runner that he was before the brutal accident in January 2022 and for the moment he is trying to rediscover himself with the three-week races. He does what he can. He has no more. Did someone give it a candidate for the title?



Rigoberto Urán It was an expectation, because despite his 36 years he has always stood out. He came from being sixth in the back to switzerland and That gave him chances on the Tour, but it was known that he was going to work for Richard Carapazthe EF bet and who in the first stage withdrew.

With the Ecuadorian, the illusions of a Urán who came to the test to work, to look for a break and the option of winning a stage, but the EF dropped the shelf and has not been able to rethink the race. In that same order is Esteban Chaves, that he is a victim of the plans broken by the absence of Carapaz, but it is not that anything was expected of him either.



Harold Tejada has played an important role in a disrupted Astana, which lost Mark Cavendish, his aspiration for victory, and is in the filthy.

Neither Cavendish nor an Alexey Lutsenko out of focus, Tejada has had to take the bar and is the best classified overall in the group.

What was not expected was that Daniel Martinez I was so down It was written before the Tour that his season has been very irregular, with many ups and downs. He himself noticed that he did not know why he did not find the pedal stroke.

Vingegaard, Pogacar and Egan.

Martínez has the potential to fight for a ‘top’ 10, but he has not been seen. He is very low and confirms that the Tour is not his race, because something has always been expected and he has not responded. He knows.

There are two weeks left in the race and what can be hoped for is a stage win. It is what it is.

