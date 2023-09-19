Last chance! It’s almost here final date to regularize low-price chocolate cars with AMLO’s decree, therefore, citizens wonder What will happen to cars that do not comply with the legalization process before September 30, 2023.

We already know that the Last day to nationalize chocolate cars is just a week away and that not everyone will be able to make an appointment at the Public Vehicle Registry (REPUVE) due to the high demand from those who leave everything until last.

It is part of our culture, yes, that is why you should get the idea that you will not be able to regularize the status of your vehicle manufactured or assembled in the United States (USA) or Canada before the deadline established in the Official Gazette arrives. the Federation (DOF).

Now that we have considered the possibility of your auto chocolate not being regularized, there are two options: pray that the deadline is postponed again as it has happened before or take measures to avoid the possible sanctions by the government.

What will happen to foreign cars that are not regularized?

The clock is ticking inexorably towards the last day of September 2023, a date that should be engraved in the minds of all those chocolate car drivers in Mexico. It is the final deadline, the last opportunity to carry out the regularization process of these vehicles.

The lack of an official announcement on the punitive measures that will be taken against those who do not comply with the regularization process has sown uncertainty among the automotive community. What consequences await those who fail to complete the process on time? The answer has not yet been officially provided.

Despite the absence of details on the punitive measures, the authorities have already released some of their strategies to contain the entry and circulation of foreign vehicles with illegal status in September 2023. Times of change are coming and uncertainty looms over those who do not act with foresight.

One of the possible actions that those who do not comply with regularization could face is the possibility of being approached by Mexican authorities at any time after entering the country through the northern borders. Regularization is the only way to avoid this scenario.

Finally, the seizure and remission to the corralón is a real threat for those vehicles that were originally marketed in the United States or Canada and have entered Mexico. This process could be deployed on the northern border of the country and in states with a high presence of chocolate cars