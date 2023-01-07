ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) is probably the most controversial mental health problem, sometimes angry and riddled with moral accusations from its extreme poles. There are those who, relying on the non-existence -to date- of a biological marker, advocate considering it an invention, a simple product of commercial interests. There are also those who label any misbehavior in class, poor school performance, or disruptive behavior as ADHD. In this field, in order to be of some help to patients and their families, it is advisable to be cautious, analyze what is most similar to scientific evidence and avoid ideologized and “in possession of the truth” discourses.

What we do know is that there are some children who do not stop, who seem driven by an internal motor that makes them run, jump, squirm in the chair, talk a lot and sometimes at the wrong time (the restless and hyperactive group). Others -and sometimes the same ones- are very impulsive, they find it difficult to inhibit what is going on in their heads, they get bored with any task and constantly interrupt conversations (parents get desperate). Finally, inattention stands out in others: they are distracted by the slightest stimuli, they have forgetfulness, they forget, they leave things half done, they seem not to listen when they are spoken to and their minds are “somewhere else”. Of course, almost all young children are like this, so ADHD should not be diagnosed before the age of 6 or 7. But when the child grows up and these traits are very marked and persistent, when they are expressed at school, but also at home and in other settings, in a way that seriously affects their performance and well-being, it may require further study. The purpose of the evaluation is not to label any person (no one is the diagnosis of the disease they have) or to reduce the wealth of an overflowing childhood to a few simple agreed requirements; a diagnosis is simply the beginning of a support plan. And a help that must be comprehensive and multidisciplinary, in which families, the teacher, the school counselor, the psychologist, the pediatrician and the psychiatrist participate. According to the World Health Organization, ADHD affects approximately 5% of children and, since its etiology is multifactorial, genetic factors stand out: having a parent with ADHD multiplies the risk of suffering from it by 8. As always, it appears to be the result of a complex gene-environment interaction: having a low birth weight multiplies the risk by 3, social adversity by 4, and maternal alcohol and tobacco use during pregnancy by 3. Explanatory models about the complex underlying brain dysfunction are still insufficient, which should encourage us not to celebrate ignorance as supposed proof that the mind has nothing to do with the brain, but to promote quality biopsychosocial research.

But what is relevant about ADHD are its consequences in the life course of patients. In its worst version, when it goes unnoticed and is not treated adequately, it leads to school failure (40% drop out of ESO), relationship difficulties with other children (fights, bullying), a higher frequency of accidents and serious problems. of self-esteem. ADHD, in addition to being a disorder, acts as a developmental risk factor for other mental health problems (depression, anxiety, conduct disorders, substance addiction). But what happens when kids with ADHD get older?

Longitudinal studies have consistently shown that ADHD symptoms tend to decline over time, but persist in 40-50% of adults. Hyperactivity usually improves, sometimes turning into restlessness, and what prevails is usually the difficulty concentrating, organizing and managing time, to find the necessary break. These adults tolerate frustration poorly, are impulsive and in more than half of the cases fall into the use of substances, such as alcohol, cannabis or cocaine. Its diagnosis in adult life is difficult, as it is confused with personality disorders and substance dependence. Untreated ADHD is associated with a higher rate of fines and traffic accidents, more family conflicts and unemployment. Patients tend to have legal problems to a greater extent and there are studies in the prison population that estimate the prevalence of the disorder at 30%.

Everything indicates that we must know that the symptoms grouped in childhood as ADHD persist in a large percentage of patients; that its presentation is transformed in adult life, simulating a borderline or antisocial personality disorder, with frequent substance abuse and many personal, social and legal problems. Perhaps it is a good idea, when faced with adults with the aforementioned problems, to ask them how they were as children, what difficulties they had on a day-to-day basis, if they had little attention or did not sit still, or if a counselor told them about possible ADHD. It is not usually done. The lives of these people are tumbling and society tends to interpret their behavior as a moral disorder. I remember an interview with the brilliant psychiatrist Luis Rojas Marcos in which he revealed that he had been diagnosed with ADHD: “I came to think that I was a bad kid,” he said. Knowing mental health problems can help to understand abnormal behaviors, seek adaptations and help, and have a positive impact on people’s life itineraries. Of course it will not explain the vast majority of human actions, sometimes so disconcerting and unpredictable. But it can shed some light for us. Let’s be optimistic, this year it was finally created in Spain the specialty of Childhood and Adolescent Psychiatryhas grown in population the perception of mental health as a health and social problem, there seems to be a certain political consensus (miracle!) in tackling the issue of suicide with seriousness and determination. I wish.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Well-being in Facebook, Twitter and instagram.