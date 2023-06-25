Divinatory skills do not appear among the virtues of Alejandro Sanz (54 years old, Madrid), so far as we know, it is possible to think that in the year 2000, while he was composing When no one sees me little did he know that in the summer of 2023 he would find it nearly impossible to stay out of the public eye. Nothing new in the career of the super-seller singer-songwriter, whose extra-musical adventures, even though they have taken place within the channels of normality, have always aroused avid curiosity. But the feverish avalanche of news, gossip, dimes and bickering that has poured out over his person for the past month is unprecedented. The fronts open to popular scrutiny are various.

All this resounding hustle and bustle occurs, ironically, while Sanz walks with emperor’s laurels throughout Spain offering concerts from his tour, Sanz live 2023. Tickets have been sold out in advance in Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Pamplona, ​​Granada… as well as in the first of the two scheduled appointments at the WiZink Center in Madrid, on June 29 (repeats on June 30). Before, he ended up in Latin America, where in 27 of his concerts the “no seats” sign was hung. Starting in September, they are waiting for you in Florida, New York, Texas, California and Mexico. As far as his live performances are concerned, things are going to be perfect for him.

Not so in other spheres of his life. Last May it was learned of his breakup with Rachel Valdés, the Cuban artist with whom he had had a sentimental relationship for three years, which began shortly after the announcement of his divorce from Raquel Perera in 2019. A few days before making headlines for their separation, He did it because of a message that, through his Twitter account, Sanz himself decided to publish on May 27, betraying his proverbial discretion. “I’m not well,” he admitted point blank. He added feeling “sad and tired”; He said that he was working to make it go away, but he added: “Sometimes I don’t even want to be there.” There were a few days left before the start of the tour of Spain and the idol was reeling.

Alejandro Sanz at the concert at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, ​​held on June 17, 2023. Xavi Torrent (Redferns)

Others in his guild, like Dani Martín, have gotten used to turning social networks into a kind of confessional where they can release their troubles. They tend to prefer that to granting an interview in which they can elaborate —Alejandro Sanz, for now and while the tour lasts, he is not going to grant any, according to his new record company. Those long reports in which celebrities made tasty revelations have gone down in history, to the benefit of these brief statements on the Internet, often hieroglyphics, which give rise to all kinds of conjectures. Was he referring to his separation from Rachel Valdés? Were you weighed down by the responsibility of the imminent tour, after the exhausting American stage? Days after his first message, he wrote on the same social network having had “a strong outbreak.” Many have commented on whether the allusion to his state of mind should be translated by a depressive phase. “Don’t you think he has a depression, as has been said?” The magazine asked him directly on Friday Hello! to his ex-wife. “I do not think so. In addition, he has said it, that he is sad and tired, but that he is working on it to give his best on stage. And it is what he is doing ”, answered Perera. “I have been in contact with him and they are things that I believe can happen and I think it is wonderful that he has given light when he does not usually open up in those aspects. He is brave for his part, ”he would explain when asked by his first wife, Jaydy Michel.

Also the buzz about alleged debts (some contracted with the Treasury) that began to circulate a few years ago, has intensified. In 2020, the sale of his house in La Finca, in the Madrid town of Pozuelo de Alarcón, Madrid, to the soccer player Eden Hazard, as well as other properties, would have been aimed at clearing up his accounts. The conditions of his divorce from Raquel Perera (compensation of one million euros, 10,000 euros per month in support of her children and 6,000 for rent) would not have helped to alleviate the situation either.

Alejandro Sanz and his ex-wife, Raquel Perera at a gala in honor of the singer held at the Mandalay Bay Convention in Las Vegas (Nevada), on November 15, 2017. Rodrigo Varela (Getty Images for LARAS)

This June 14, the singer also shared with his almost 20 million followers on Twitteras well as in your Instagram account, that he changed record companies: he was leaving Universal Music, with which he had first signed in 2011 (after twenty years at Warner Music) and renewed in 2019. And he went on to join the cast of artists at Sony Music, the house of artists with an audience more youthful, like Rosalía, Maluma, Manuel Turizo, Rauw Alejandro… (and also her friend Shakira). In line with this reorganization of his career, in September 2022 he set up a new work team in which Íñigo Zabala (provided adviser since he launched him to stardom at Warner Music) and Álex Mizrahi, OCESA Seitrack hero, play the main role. the representation agency that takes Alejandro Fernández, Ximena Sariñana and groups like Zoé, OV7 and Motel.

Alejandro Sanz signing with Sony Music on June 15, 2023. Next to him, on his left is Afo Verde (executive director of Sony Music Latin Iberia) and, on the right, José María Barbat (president of Sony Music Iberia).

Add and continue: these days, Sanz has put his farm in Jarandilla de la Vera (Cáceres) up for sale, a special enclave for him, since it was there where he celebrated his surprise wedding with Raquel Perera and the christening of his son Dylan in 2012 It has 12 hectares of oak forest, more than 300 fig trees, 600 olive trees and 800 chestnut trees. According to some sources, he asks for her three million.

It is not unreasonable to infer that behind the feelings of sadness and loneliness expressed in his tweet at the end of May there is one of these eggplants; or everyone. But as celebrities continue to take to Twitter to expose personal issues in enigmatic brushstrokes, the gossip will only grow, as will the concern of the hundreds of thousands of adoring fans.