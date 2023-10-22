Through his TikTok account, An American pilot revealed what happens to feces when the water is flushed in a bathroom plane. Far from what many believe regarding the release of waste abroad, the influencer detailed where they go and how they are removed from the aircraft once the flight is over.

Among the different myths that exist around airplanes, many of them have to do with how the bathrooms work. Based on ignorance, and many jokes that circulated over time, some people believe that waste is released outside during the trip. Beyond the falsehood of this, not everyone knows how the system actually works.

TikTok user @flywithgarrett spoke about this, who is a pilot and on his account he usually reveals details of planes that are unknown to the general public. In a video that obtained more than 4,500,000 views, he gave details of the issue.

How is waste disposed of on an airplane?

According to the explanation given by the American pilot, When discharging the water, the waste does not leave the aircraft, but rather goes through a pipe to the rear of the aircraft.. There, they will remain sealed, accumulate during the flight and will be removed only after landing by a team dedicated to that task.

Once on the ground, employees assigned to this purpose connect the equipment to the plane’s plumbing and remove the feces from there. This system is used on all types of flights, domestic or international, regardless of their duration. On long trips, the pilot specified that the toilets can be used more than a thousand times and generate about 320 gallons (1,211 liters) of waste.