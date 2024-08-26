The place is a hidden room behind a seemingly invisible door. The wall where the door is located is cleverly concealed among others—all painted black—in the middle of an exhibition of the French painter Suzanne Valadon, which can be visited until September. It is not even 11 in the morning, but Danilo and Luis have already traveled 4.7 kilometers between the rooms of the National Museum of Art of Catalonia (MNAC) from Barcelona. “We normally walk between 10 and 12 hours a day,” says one of them. More so on a day like this. Monday. Closing day. The day of, paradoxically, the busiest work of the week. Of any week. Because a museum is like an iceberg: 70% of what it represents —and what happens in it— is never visible. It is hidden behind doors like the one that hides the room where Danilo and Luis are. moving a painting.

The painting is a new acquisition. A tambourine —Josep Maria Tamburini— from 1882, slightly high voltage. It shows an attractive, half-naked young black man on a bed. “I think the X-ray showed a coin. He had painted a coin on his mouth, as if to say he was a prostitute, but then he changed his mind,” says Danilo. He and Luis discuss the matter. Was that what a coin in the mouth meant? The room where the paintings are X-rayed is right there, insulated with lead, as it would be in a hospital. In fact, says Carme Ramells, the head of restoration, that there was a time when this was done at the Clínic hospital. It was a time when the study of works of art was just beginning to develop. Today it is a fundamental part of what happens inside a museum. And the day of the week when it happens most is Monday, when it closes.

Several workers design how to transport a sculpture in the MNAC stone warehouse. Kike Rincon

Why? “It would be a spectacle if we were moving the works with the public, although we have also done it because the museum increasingly wants to explain itself, and it is important that it does so. The institution is also a story. A story that contains stories.” The speaker is Lluís Alabern, the passionate head of museography at the place, a sort of conductor without a baton of what happens at the MNAC when it seems that nothing happens. And also when it does. This morning at the end of July he goes up with the tambourine Together with Danilo, Luis and the restorer Laura Pinyol – Alabern’s apparent right-hand woman; “she will be the boss one day,” he confesses a little later, in a sculpture warehouse – to a freight elevator that, between the bowels formed by corridors and camouflaged doors of the museum, will take them to the laboratory where the pieces are preserved.

There Marta Artigas, a restorer-conservator —“That’s what she’s known as now because we don’t just restore, we anticipate what could happen to the pieces due to temperature changes, transfers and all kinds of things,” Ramells adds—, works on an oil drawing by Eveli Torent. She does it on a table bubblethat is, a table that is covered, when necessary, with a transparent plastic structure in the shape of a dome, which allows the work to be cleaned with steam without it suffering the slightest damage. In the workshop, work is being done to bring back to life —now another wall— part of a Romanesque mural torn off“We recently renovated a column in the museum because we discovered, from the drawing of a mural like this, that it was not the exact size. The idea is to reproduce not only the work, but also the feeling it was meant to provoke,” says Alabern.

A lighting technician adds a spotlight to illuminate a new restoration of Romanesque art at the MNAC. Kike Rincon

The ideal solution, he says, would be for the rooms to be able to be viewed by candlelight of some kind. “I am sure that the images would appear to move by candlelight, as they must appear to do in a Romanesque church,” the expert continues. Alabern, who studied Fine Arts and began his career in museums transporting paintings and sculptures, has been interested in knowing what things are made of since he was a child, when he would take apart a toy and put it back together before playing. In a way, his work today consists of something similar, he says, while the beeping of a Haulotte forklift can be heard. There is a worker changing a light bulb. A little further on, Àngels Comella is inspecting the Frontal d’Avià with a flashlight. “There is a crack there, it has been there for a while, not long, and I am checking it,” he says, armed with an iPad on which he records everything.

Àngels Comella, painting conservator-restorer, prepares a map to monitor the state of a Romanesque panel painting that was the Frontal del Altar de Avià. Kike Rincon

34-meter organ

In the Oval Room, a kind of covered plaza watched over by a spectacular 34-metre organ from which all the paths in the MNAC start, a group of architects wait to be called, one by one, to collect what looks like a certificate. “They may be students. Mondays are also days for visits of this kind,” Alabern whispers. Inventory is being taken in the shop. The cafeteria is open. There are a couple of tables occupied by workers. Sergio, a house painter, wearing a white T-shirt and trousers, with coloured spots everywhere, observes with Ana Izquierdo, the coordinator of the exhibitions department, how the wall proofs of the background tones of the works by Eveli Torent that will be exhibited from October have turned out. Among them will be the drawing that Marta Artigas is working on in the restoration room.

Lluís Alabern, head of museography at the MNAC, shows some graffiti on a Romanesque mural painting that has been explained to the public through a projection. Kike Rincon

“This is a part of everything that is not seen,” says Alabern. “The museum is something alive, which never stops trying to finish, but it will never finish. I will spend the duration of my career here, and then someone else will come along who will continue trying to finish something that will continue, just as all these works will continue here when we are no longer here. In the end, they are the ones who see us pass by,” adds the expert, whose most faithful companion is his diary, a black notebook with the numbers 2024-2025 printed on the cover. He goes with it everywhere. One of the things he is already doing, he says, is planning how “the 5,000 or 6,000 works” that will be in the Victoria Eugenia Palace —no less than 25,000 square metres— will be moved when, in five years, the MNAC extension is inaugurated.

It’s in the sculpture warehouse, one of eight in the museum. It’s surrounded by gargoyles and cornices. “Everything here is waiting to be discovered,” Alabern continues. “This place reminds me of the end of Citizen Kane“I’m not going to wash the floor,” he says. He has just asked Laura Pinyol if she has already put down the carpet so that the guy who is coming to photograph the apse of the Seu d’Urgell can do so without ruining the period floor. She has done so. Today is, however, the only day that the floor is not mopped. It doesn’t have to be clean for them. But the chairs of the room attendants are cleaned, and, of course, any dust that may have accumulated on figures and frames. “All the necessary touch-ups are done. Repainting a wall, changing the burned-out light bulbs. On Monday everything has to be done,” he says. So that, the next day, everything starts again.

Marta Artigas, restorer, looks through a magnifying glass at the painting she is restoring. Kike Rincon

