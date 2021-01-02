On Tuesday the time has come again: Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the heads of government of the countries join forces to decide to extend the lockdown due to the corona crisis. This is provisionally limited to January 10th. It is foreseeable that most of the measures will be extended, as the Governing Mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller (SPD), has already indicated. But there will be a dispute over one point: the preschool and school sector.

It is controversial whether the lockdown should continue to apply here, whether it will be opened – or whether there will be partial solutions. But there is also a new uncertainty: What is the effect of the virus mutation, which first appeared in Great Britain and which apparently also leads to more severe disease courses in children and adolescents? The British health expert Jeremy Farrar considers it “impossible to reopen schools in Germany quickly” due to the high number of infections, as he told the “Spiegel” – also against the background of the experience that the mutated virus in the London area within a short time Time has become the predominant variant.

Associations want an early presence

The ministers of education are already conferring on Monday. Berlin’s school senator Sandra Scheeres (SPD) had talked about home schooling until January 17th. Others want an early return to classroom teaching. Support for this comes from the association. The German Teachers Association and the German Academy for Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine demanded “additional health protection measures” to ensure that “our schools are best prepared as soon as possible for a return to teaching”. They refuse to extend the vacation until the end of January. In terms of educational aspects such as “psychosocial aspects”, the return to face-to-face teaching is “the best thing for children and young people”.

Lauterbach for division

A compromise idea came from the SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach. He thinks it is possible to open daycare centers and elementary schools “in the second half of January”, but for the time being to focus on digital or alternating lessons in the secondary classes, as he told the “Rheinische Post”. With a view to the number of infections, Lauterbach advises against a complete opening.

“We are interested in a partial opening,” said the Berlin state parents’ spokesman Norman Heise the Tagesspiegel. By January 11th at the latest, there should be alternating lessons for the high school students, with half of the students in face-to-face classes. All elementary school students should have three hours of lessons and at least 2.5 hours of supervision every day. This decision of the State Parents’ Committee continues to apply despite the new mutant.

The national average (currently around 150) and most urban and rural districts (up to over 800) are far from the target incidence value, which is 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days.