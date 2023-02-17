This week the international competitions in Europe returned. The Champions League, Europa League and Conference League are back on track and we have already been able to enjoy the first matches.
In the case of the Champions League, the first leg of the round of 16 is being played, which as usual is divided into two weeks, so the next Tuesday and Wednesday the remaining four games will be played. As for the Europa League and the Conference League, a previous round of access to the round of 16 is being played. This week the first leg was played and next week will be the return matches. Whoever does not pass the qualifying round will be directly eliminated from the competition.
In June 2021, UEFA introduced a modification to the regulations of its competitions and eliminated the double value of goals scored in the opposite field in the qualifiers. So what happens in case of a tie?
If, once the 180 minutes of the tie are over, both the first leg and the second leg, the overall result is a draw, a 30-minute extension will be played. If after the end of extra time the score is still tied, then the teams will play the pass in a penalty shootout.
“With the decision to remove this rule, the qualifiers in which the two teams score the same number of goals in the two games will not be decided by the number of goals. scored away from home, but two 15-minute extra time periods are played at the end of the second leg and, in case the teams score the same number of goals or no goals during this extra time, kicks from the penalty mark they would determine the team that qualifies for the next stage of the competition”, they explained from UEFA.
The 2021/2022 season was the first to be played without the double value rule for goals scored away from home since the two-legged qualifiers began in 1965.
This rule applies to all three UEFA competitions. Therefore, next week when the return matches of the Europa League and the Conference League are played, all those teams that have tied the first match will only be worth winning in the return because, as we say, the goals scored on the field Otherwise they are not worth double in the event of a tie.
