For today the president of the Sinaloan Party Héctor Melesio Cuén is summoning a press conference, and given the conditions he is facing, he is expected to make some spectacular announcement, the same `could happen in the PRIwhere Senator Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong could announce his resignation from the tricolor.

With regarding the PAS and Cuénthere has been speculation about his probable alliance with the PRI, with Movimiento Ciudadano or with any other national party, due to the confrontation he is facing with Governor Rubén Rocha, the political chief of the Morenismo in Sinaloa and today could be a decisive day because he only maintains his alliance with Brunette with the hope that the ex-secretary of the interior, Adam Augusto Lopezbe anointed presidential candidate.

On the other hand, in the PRI, since the weekend it has been revealed that the former secretary of the interior, Miguel Angel Osorio Chong He can’t take it anymore and he will leave the party, but he will not leave alone, they will also leave: Senator Claudia Ruiz Massieu, the former governor of the State of Mexico, Eruviel Ávila and Nuvia Mayorga.

Osorio Chong heads the group that legally and politically challenged the eternalization of Alejandro Moreno in the national leadership of the PRI, and in retaliation they removed him from the leadership of the PRI bench in the Senate, and now before the crisis that the party is facing, for having lost the election in the State of Mexico and the massive defections of deputies and leaders in Hidalgo, they choose to resign, “for political consistency.”

On the eve of the 2024 elections, political forces are being reshuffled and apart from the announcements that will be made today, many more surprises are expected in the coming days.

Potpourri. “Beatriz”, the first hurricane that approaches the Sinaloan coasts, caused flooding, power outage in Mazatlán, heavy rains in Culiacán and light rains in: Guasave and Los Mochis. It is a small sample of what can come later, when the rainy season is just beginning and when the hopes of the population are that it rains a lot in the mountain region, to alleviate the drought and so that there is enough water in the dams. You have to prevent yourself.

AMLO Fest. Always controversial, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, gave a kind of mini report on Saturday, or celebration of the 5th anniversary of the triumph of Morenain an act that brought together some 250,000 people in the Zócalo of Mexico City, on a rainy afternoon in which he announced that the 2 Bocas refinery has already started operating, that in January 2024 there will be an increase of 25 percent to the pensions of the elderly, likewise, he denied the accusations of the existence of a narco-state as in previous governments.

Apparently “the corcholatas” or presidential candidates behaved civilly, attended the event and shared a photo in which they appear together, lined up: Claudia Sheinbaum, Marcelo Ebrard, Adán Augusto López and Manuel Velasco, Gerardo Fernández Noroña, Ricardo Monreal and Mario Delgado. “Unity for and for the transformation”, they say.

