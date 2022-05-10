Today the quarterfinals of the Professional League Cup begin and the matches will be played in the stadiums of the highest ranked teams. Students, Boca, Racing and River will be local and the semifinalist will be defined if there is a winner in the 90 minutes.
What happens if the matches end in a draw? In the quarters and semi-finals, the regulations indicate that the match must be decided on penalties and in this way it will be confirmed which team goes to the next instance.
Everything will change in the final match. In the match that will meet the champion, there will be extra time in case of equality and two 15-minute halves will be played. If the tie persists, it will be defined there in the penalty shootout.
The quarterfinals will start today with two games: Racing will receive Aldosivi and Boca will host Defense and Justice. A key will come from there, since both winners will face each other in the semifinals next Saturday (on the Lanús court)
Tomorrow Students will face Argentinos and River will face Tigre. The winners will also meet on Saturday, but it will be at the Huracán stadium. Who will be the new champion of the Professional League Cup?
#event #tie #quarterfinals #Professional #League #Cup
