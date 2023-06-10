The day that all football lovers await year after year has arrived: the grand final of the Champions League. Manchester City and Inter Milan will meet this afternoon in Istanbul, Turkey, to claim all the glory.
In the previous one, there is a lot of parity so it is difficult to opt for one of the two teams when thinking about a candidate. Although City arrives highly motivated, after having won the Premier League and the FA Cup, plus an overwhelming step against Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals, Inter also has a good present, after winning the Italian Cup, against the Fiorentina.
For this reason, it would not be surprising if both teams cannot take greater advantages during the 90 regulatory minutes.
What happens in the event of a tie between Manchester City and Inter in the 2022/2023 Champions League final?
In the event that the final ends with equality on the scoreboard, it will be used two extra times of 15 minutes eachwhich will be played in their entirety, regardless of whether there are goals or not during them.
If after those two extra times the equality is maintained, the champion of this edition of the Champions League will be decided from the penalty spot.
How many Champions League finals were defined in extra time or extra time?
Only 5 finals in the entire history of the Champions League were defined in extra time. The most recent was in the definition of 2014, when Real Madrid tied Atlético de Madrid in the last seconds and then thrashed them 4-1 in extra time.
How many Champions League finals were defined by penalties?
There are eleven Champions Leagues that have been decided from the penalty spot. The last time was in 2016, in the match between Real and Atlético de Madrid, after a 1-1 draw in regulation. The White House he prevailed from the 12 steps by 5-3.
Who will be the champion of the Champions League 22/23?
