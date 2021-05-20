In quiet moments, the mind loves to wander into tomorrow’s events, like contemplating an unpaid bill or an upcoming vacation, according to Medical Express.

Despite the lack of external stimulation in these cases, a part of the brain called the default mode network (DMN) is working hard.

“These areas appear to be active when the individual is not asked to do anything in particular, rather than being asked to do something cognitive,” says Joseph Cable, a neuroscientist at the University of Pennsylvania.

Although it has long been suspected that this neural network plays a role in imagining the future, exactly how it operates has not been fully understood.

Now, research from Kabul and former graduate students in his lab, Trishala Parthasarathy, Associate Director of Science Services at OrtleyBio, and Sangel Lee, a postdoctoral researcher at UC Berkeley, sheds light on the issue.

In a research paper published in the Journal of Neuroscience, the research team discovered that when it comes to imagining the future, the hypothetical network actually splits into two complementary parts. First, it helps one create and predict the visualized event, which researchers call the “constructive” function. The other evaluates whether this newly created event is positive or negative, in what they call the “evaluative” function.

“When psychologists talk about why humans can imagine the future, it is usually so that we can define what needs to be done, plan for it, and make decisions. But the critical function is the evaluative function, and it is not only about finding a possibility but also evaluating it on the basis of the evaluative function,” says Cable. Is it good or bad. “

The default mode network (DMN) itself includes the ventral prefrontal cortex, the posterior cingulate cortex, and regions of the medial temporal and parietal lobes, such as the hippocampus.

“When you put people in a brain scanner and tell them not to do anything, just sit there,” says Cable. “These are the areas of the brain that appear to be active.”

Previous research has revealed the areas that make up the hypothetical network and that the creation and evaluation of imagined events activate different components.

Kabul wanted to test this idea further, to better identify the areas involved and what happens in each of them.

To do this, he and his team created a study in which 13 female and 11 male subjects received claims while on a functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) machine. Participants had seven seconds to read one of 32 signs, such as: “Imagine you are sitting on a warm beach on a tropical island,” or “Imagine you won the lottery next year.”

Then they had 12 seconds to think about the scenario, followed by 14 seconds to assess vitality and equivalence.

“Vitality is the degree to which the image that comes to mind contains many details and the extent to which these details appear personally rather than being vague,” says Cable. “Equivalence is an emotional assessment, including: How positive or negative is the event?” or not?”.

The participants went through the process four times. And each time, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania monitored brain activity from functional magnetic resonance imaging. The work confirmed the existence of two subnets in the process.

“One of the networks, which we will call the dorsal default mode network, was affected by parity. In other words, it was more active for positive events than for negative events, but was not affected at all by vitality. It appears that it also participates in the evaluation function,” Cable explained.

The other subnet, the ventral default mode network, was more active for highly dynamic events compared to events without details. “But it was not affected by parity. It was equally active for both positive and negative events, which indicates that the network is really involved in the constructive part of the imagination,” explains Cable.

According to Kabel, the results provide a first step toward understanding the basis of imaginative capabilities. This research asked participants to rate the positivity or negativity of an imagined event, but the more complex evaluations went beyond the simple good versus bad dimension.

This type of analysis will likely include the future work of the Kabul lab, which is already starting to use these results to analyze why people do not value future results as much as immediate ones.