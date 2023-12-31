Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/31/2023 – 12:38

“Three weeks without drinking a drop of alcohol. Three weeks in which I felt more awake, fitter and more relaxed. What exactly happened to my body?” I wake up at 5:30 in the morning, do a physical exercise routine and answer my son's excited questions, before he goes to school and I go to work. For three weeks, this routine was easier than ever for me.

Coincidentally, these were the three weeks I completely abstained from drinking alcohol.

Neither I nor Helmut Karl Seitz, director of the Center for Alcohol Research at the University of Heidelberg, think this is a coincidence. Professor of internal medicine and gastroenterology, Seitz is sure that a lot has changed in my body during these three weeks.

My son wakes up early, but the fact that I got out of bed before him could be related to the fact that I slept much better without the alcohol. “Alcohol activates catecholamines, including adrenaline. This prevents adequate rest at night,” explained Seitz.

No alcohol, no complaints

After just a week, the sleep pattern normalizes, Seitz said. He emphasized that we are not talking about alcohol-dependent individuals, but those who only consume alcohol occasionally or regularly.

“You’re not a chronic drinker,” Seitz told me several times, an assessment that cheers me up a little – I wasn’t so sure.

But withdrawal wasn't difficult at all for me, probably because I felt so comfortable. In addition to sleep, blood pressure also normalizes, Seitz said. Alcohol increases blood pressure, often causing headaches and dizziness.

Those who abstain from alcohol also reap the benefits of better digestion. “The proteins in the villi of the small intestine break down food. These proteins recover relatively quickly,” said Seitz. Harmony in the gastrointestinal tract certainly makes life more pleasant.

And we can't forget the liver. Alcohol withdrawal is like a spa vacation for our detox organ. Beer, wine and spirits cause the liver to accumulate fat. Seitz explains that, initially, the accumulation of fat is not so bad, but it is the first step towards hardening of the liver, called cirrhosis.

My liver has always lived silently and unobtrusively inside me, and I haven't felt any changes. “Regardless of what stage the liver is at, whether it's just slightly fatty or has advanced fibrosis: if you abstain from alcohol, it will always be good for the liver, always. He will recover,” Seitz said.

Not drinking alcohol is also (not) a solution

I told Seitz that I broke my fast after three weeks and a few days, with a friend and wine. Surprisingly, I found the feeling of mild intoxication more unpleasant than amusing. And just thinking about working out the next day at 5:30 in the morning seemed out of the question.

“The metabolic processes that break down alcohol no longer occur automatically for you,” explained the researcher. A trained drinker's metabolism knows what to do, but my metabolism had trouble remembering after the alcohol-free period.

For the next wine nights, Seitz recommended what I always try to repeat like a mantra: drink plenty of water! Alcohol dehydrates the body, circulation worsens and a headache is guaranteed.

I must also stick to the recommended amount of alcohol, of course. For men, no more than 250 ml of wine per day is recommended. For women, only half of that is allowed. That's not even a cup!

I wonder if it's still worth drinking. The next round of abstentions will certainly not be long in coming.