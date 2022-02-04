The shooting last Sunday during a music festival in Paraguay caused a real commotion in that country. On the one hand, the death of the model Cristina ‘Vita’ Aranda, who was left in the middle of the shooting, provoked a general rejection of Paraguayan society.

But on the other hand, it also opened a crisis within the government of President Mario Abdo Benitez, to whom public opinion asks for better results to face the security crisis due to the fights between criminal gangs who dispute control in Paraguayan territory. The attack also confronted political sectors, which were accused of being linked to opaque business.

According to the versions that have circulated so far, the attack at the concert was aimed at a subject sallegedly linked to drug trafficking. In fact, several of the wounded and victims of the attack have pending accounts with the justice system and are required for extradition. One of them even has a red circular from Interpol.

Faced with this act of violence, opponents of Benítez called for a trial against the Paraguayan Minister of the Interior, Arnoldo Giuzzio. The head of this portfolio went to Congress on Thursday to provide “explanations and information” on the country’s security situation.

The harsh accusations between political sectors

During Thursday’s session, Giuzzio criticized the former president Horace Cartes (2013-2018), whom he himself denounced last January for the alleged crimes of money laundering, illicit enrichment and false statement.

Cartes leads Honor Colorado, a fraction that he founded within the Colorado Party, the same party of President Mario Abdo Benítez.

Interior Minister Arnaldo Giuzzio speaks today during his arrival at the Chamber of Senators in Asunción (Paraguay).

The population is no longer safe anywhere, since not infrequently innocent people have been collateral victims of settling scores between criminals

“The crime of a citizen was taken advantage of by the Cartes group to start this accusatory libel,” complained the head of the Interior, alluding to the death of “Vita” after a shootout that occurred precisely when the Colombian musical group Binomio de Oro made his presentation.

The minister assured that he would “love” that the indictment against him be presented “by honorable people, who deserve respect.”

“It’s a political retaliation, it’s a vendetta. This is more like the mafia,” Giuzzio said.

After unraveling alleged connections of the former president with groups dedicated to cigarette trafficking, among others, Giuzzio ruled that “this person is the one who wants to take us to impeachment.”

In any case, he admitted that, although he can leave office, that “is not going to be the solution,” and he said that he asked Benítez to remove “all the chartists from the government.”

“The great merit of this man (Cartes) is having the ability to extort money from President Mario Abdo,” warned the minister, who showed the results of the Benítez government in drug trafficking and compared the current homicide figures with those of the administration. of Cards.

However, twenty deputies from the opposition Authentic Radical Liberal Party (PLRA) and the Colorado Party asked the president of the Permanent Commission, Senator Lilian Samaniego, to convene a special session of the Lower House this Friday, in which will assess your request for impeachment.

The decision was announced at a time when the Benítez government is facing questions from different sectors led by opposition deputies and from factions within his own party for handling security and combating crime in the country.

The crisis reached the top of the police leadership. This Thursday, the president removed from his post the commander of the Paraguayan National Police, Louis Aries.

The new head of the police force, Gilberto Fleitas, promised to clarify the shooting. “I deeply regret the moments of anguish and pain experienced by numerous compatriots who participated in the event and their respective loved ones,” Fleitas said.

Involved in the shooting and details of the Paraguayan criminal gangs

Regarding those involved in the shooting at the concert, the Paraguayan authorities have said that one of the wounded in the attack would be a man linked to drug trafficking and requested in extradition by Brazil.

This is the Paraguayan citizen Luis Bogado Quevedo, who, according to local media, is the alleged leader of a gang dedicated to drug and arms trafficking.

The head of the Homicide Department of the National Police, Hugo Grance, explained to the radio Monumental 1080AM that Bogado Quevedo “has a record and an international arrest warrant.”

For its part, ABC, of Paraguay, reported that another of the injured is Marcelo Monteggia, who is facing criminal proceedings in Bolivia for the murder of a citizen of that Andean country two years ago. He would also be linked to a criminal group, according to local versions.

It is presumed that the target of the assassination attack was Marcos Rojas. Versions of the newspaper indicate that Rojas apparently disputed drug trafficking in the country with the so-called Clan Rotela.

According to the same media outlet, Rojas, who was shot eight times during the attack, would have a pending account with his cocaine supplier. “The Police manages the information that Rojas was an emerging drug supplier in the Central Department, who bought cocaine from border groups and resold it to micro-traffickers,” says a note from ABC.

But it’s not just cocaine that plays a role in this puzzle about why crime and trafficking plague the country. Paraguay has been singled out in the past as the largest producer of illicit marijuana in South America. An analysis of Insight Crime warns that much of this drug is sent to Brazilian criminal groups across the border shared by both countries.

“The porosity of the borders facilitates the transfer of Paraguayan-produced marijuana to Brazil. As InSight Crime reported, the Paraguayan city of Pedro Juan Caballero is a key transit point for marijuana controlled by the Brazilian gang Primer Comando de la Capital (Primeiro Comando da Capital, PCC) and other major traffickers on the Paraguay-Brazil border. ”, relates the media in one of its articles published in 2021.

A narco-state?

With regard to these troubles that the country has, the newspaper ABC of Paraguay, in its editorial of February 1, warned that the country “is acquiring characteristics of a narco-state”.

The media highlights that in January 2022 alone, 28 cases of contract killings have been registered. “The population is no longer safe anywhere, since not infrequently innocent people have been collateral victims of settling accounts between criminals,” the editorial adds.

ABC also highlights that the recent shooting at the music festival places the country before a reality: “drug trafficking has not only infected the structure of the State, but has also spread throughout the territory.”

