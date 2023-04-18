Monterrey.- What happens when you drop 25 Artificial Intelligence (AI) avatars into a virtual city? A recent study set out to see what they would do, and it turns out they’re not that different from real people, Business Insider reported.

A team of researchers from Stanford University and Google conducted an experiment to see how generative AI avatars can simulate believable human behavior, such as memory, using Extended Language Models (LLMs).

To do this, the researchers created 25 AI avatars with different identities and observed how they interacted with each other and their environment in a virtual city called Smallville. This city includes a dormitory, park, school, cafeteria, bar, houses and shops.

To simulate human behavior, the researchers used GPT 3.5, the earlier model of ChatGPT, to prompt avatars to perform specific tasks like reading a book or talking to a librarian.

After some observations, the researchers concluded that these generative avatars could produce credible individual and emergent social behaviors.

AI avatars named Isabella Rodriguez and Tom Moreno, for example, debated the upcoming city elections. When Isabella asked Tom what he thought of Sam Moore, Smallville’s mayoral candidate, Tom responded with his opinion:

“To be honest, I don’t like Sam Moore, I think he’s out of touch with the community and doesn’t have our best interests at heart.”

Characters were also able to respond to their surroundings. Isabella turned off the stove and made a new breakfast when she was told that the food was burning. AI avatar John Lin had spontaneous conversations without prompting throughout the day, while following a schedule he had made.

The avatars were even able to throw a Valentine’s Day party without prompts. When Isabella was given the task, she was able to “autonomous” invite friends and clients she met at the local cafe and decorate the party venue.

The virtual individuals you invited made plans to arrive at the party together at 5:00 p.m. Maria, an avatar invited to the party, even asked her “secret crush” on her Klaus on a date to join her at the party, and he agreed.

The findings show how the generative AI model behind ChatGPT can be used beyond its application as a virtual assistant, Michael Wooldridge, a professor of computer science at Oxford University who studies AI and was not involved in the study, told Insider.

He noted that he can see these findings realistically apply to task management apps.