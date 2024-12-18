One of the issues that afflicts car drivers refers to parking. Not finding a place during the tedious moment of parking often causes us to make bad decisions and leave the vehicle in places where it is possibly prohibited. Then come the fines, or the anger of the neighbors. Along these lines, we ask ourselves What happens if you park at the door of a garage that does not have a parking sign?

This is probably one of the most recurring doubts among drivers, who are also frequently anxious to find a reason to park in that area. such a sweet spot on a street packed with vehicles.

race explains that unfortunately, even in the absence of a ford sign, stopping or parking at a garage door “it is still prohibited”since by doing so we would continue to hinder the passage of vehicles that were going to enter or leave, as explained by the article 91 of the General Traffic Regulations (RGC)”.

According to the drivers’ page, both in this case and in the case of parking in a ford, you would be risking receiving a fine with an amount of 200 euros (reduced by half for prompt payment), without withdrawal of points.

With and without vacuum plate

The difference between both situations, according to Race, is that, without the ford license plate, and despite the fine, you would not have a legal obligation to remove the vehiclealthough in practice it depends on the interpretation that an agent of authority can make. The best thing, of course, is not to risk it.

To the question of what purpose a ford is then (since parking is always prohibited), the answer is that it is a way of compensate the City Council for the right of way that the vehicles in that garage obtain by invading a public sidewalk, as well as by modifying it when lowering the curb.