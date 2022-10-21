Today it is almost impossible to part with electronic devices. Everyone leaves home with their mobile phone in hand. In addition, many people need a mobile or computer to work. For these types of devices to work they must be charged. Both mobile phones and laptops work with a battery, so that this battery is charged they must be plugged into the light.

Many people go into discussions about how dangerous or expensive it can be to leave a charger plugged in when there is no device charging, without having a clue on the subject. First of all, we must bear in mind that technology has improved a lot and the quality of this type of device, as well as its chargers, is much better today.

Currently any new charger is designed so that, even when plugged in and without a device connected, it does not accumulate any or very little energy. In addition, they have safety technologies so that the transformer does not overheat. In the case of this type of device (certified), they have an actuator that, in the case of not detecting any connected device, changes mode so as not to absorb more energy. Although, given the current times, it is best not to leave devices plugged in that are not being used to save energy.

It is always preferable to use the original charger



Another aspect that users should take into account is that it will always be more advisable to use the device’s original charger. Non-homologated models may not meet minimum quality standards. Therefore, there may be a greater risk of fire due to the poor quality of the cable. This can happen while charging the phone, it is more unusual, but it can be overheating, when the pin is free.

To avoid scares, it is best to always use the original brand charger or one that is approved and recommended by the brand itself. In the case of Apple chargers, the brand has its own approval for accessories made by other manufacturers, called ‘Made for iPod/iPhone/iPad’.